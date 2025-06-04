Reverend Robert Carl Shields, 88, of Princeton, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2025, at his home with his family by his side.

Bob, or Preacher Bob, as he was often called, was born July 24, 1936, in Clover Lick.

He lived there, in the same house, until graduating from Marlinton High School and leaving for college. He was the eldest son of the late Carl Griffin Shields and Mary Catherine Grimes Shields.

Bob knew early what he would do in life. He was still in his teens when he felt the call from God to ministry. Because of that clear call, he planned his further education to meet his needs. After he finished high school, he enrolled in Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, then moved two years later to Wilmore, Kentucky, where he enrolled in Asbury College, and later, in Asbury Seminary to get his Master of Divinity Degree.

His first appointment as a pastor in the United Methodist Conference came as soon as he graduated from Asbury College in 1959. That first appointment was with the Talcott Charge in Talcott, Summers County. He served during all his years of ministry in 14 appointments with a total of 42 congregations. On April 26, 1960, Bob married Betty Jean Honaker, a resident of Talcott. Five children filled their home with love, kindness and excitement in the years that followed.

He was preceded by a brother, Jackie Clay Shields; and sister Carolyn Ann Shields.

Bob is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Honaker Shields; sons, Robert Todd Shields (Lori), Russell Carl Shields (Kammy), Seth Douglas Shields (Beverly), and Scott Daniel Shields; daughter, Sandra Jean Grimes (Donald); eight grandchildren are also left to cherish many happy memories, Samantha, Elijah, Emily (Adam), Jonathan, Sarah (Andrew), Austin, Dustin and Erika; brother, Thomas Randall Shields (Judy); as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Preacher Bob will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 5, 2025, in the Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton with Pastor Marva Smearman officiating.

Burial will follow in Restwood Memorial Park in Hinton.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.

The family will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com