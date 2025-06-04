Gary W. Cochran, 79, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away Friday, May 30, 2025.

Gary died from living.

He was a son of the late John G. and Mary R. Cochran.

Gary was a United States Army veteran having served in combat in Vietnam. He was a proud Union member of the local 843.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Barbara Pritt Cochran, who passed February 16, 2000; brothers, Johnny (Sonny), Raymond and Walter (Blue); special nephew, JR Kellison; and sisters, Patricia A. and Betty J.

Survivors include a son, Jared W.; daughter, Alicia, and husband, Mark; grandson, Tate Bell; nieces, Nancy, Sammy, Katie, Cindy, Amy, Viola, Patty and Pen-ny; nephews, Larry, Gary, Kenny, Ray, Eli, Jim, Jeff, David and Harley; sisters, Shirley (Alfred) and Pam; and brother Curtis Brown. Gary’s West Virginia family, Hill Pritt, Randy Pritt, Frank Withrow, Joe Hanna and Pete Tawney; brother, Theo Morgan; and special ones, the Dorothy Hickman family.

A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Morningside Cemetery in Renick.