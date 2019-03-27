Paul McNeel Simmons, age 92, of Jacox, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Peyton Hospice House in Ronceverte.

Born October 24 1926, in Jacox, he was a son of the late Nelson and Bessie Simmons.

Paul served as a Marine during World War II, and was a retired coal miner and cattle farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nila Simmons; his son, Gerald Simmons; brothers, Roy and Jordan Simmons; and a sister, Anita.

He is survived by his brother, Claude Simmons; daughter-in-law, Barbara Simmons; grandson, Gerald Simmons, Jr.; granddaughter, Sheri Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Corey and Brady Simmons, Ashia, Jaidan and Ethan Johnson; and three great-great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Fiona Simmons and Ivy Noel.

No service is scheduled at this time.

