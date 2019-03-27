Kenneth Robert Black, age 58, of Marlinton, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Born June 15, 1960, at Hot Springs, Virginia, he was a son of the late Jack and Nancy Black.

Kenneth was a dishwasher for The Homestead for about 30 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jay Black.

He was survived by his wife of 21 years, Sandra Black; daughter, Kasey Black, of Marlinton; step-daughter, April Perez, of Maryland; and a sister, Gail Nicley, of Virginia.

In keeping with his wishes, the body was cremated and no service held.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfuneralhome.com