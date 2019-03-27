Mary Louise Umstead died January 10, 2019.

Born August 23, 1935, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late John R. and Lessie B. Ranson Gillespie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David M. Umstead; daughter, Jane Poling; and granddaughter, Holly White.

She is survived by her daughters, Judith (David) Fuller, of Durbin, and Jennifer (Gerald) White, of Mathias; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held Friday, April 13, 2 to 4 p.m. at Mathias Community Center in Mathias. Those attending are encouraged to bring a covered dish to share and enjoy during this time.

