Thursday, July 25, 1968

On Sunday, several posthumous awards were made to Mr. and Mrs. Dale McCarty, of Frost, for their son, Sergeant Douglas W. McCarty, who was killed in action, April 11, 1968, in Viet Nam. The presentations were made by Lieutenant Colonel Ralph DeKemper, assisted by Staff Sergeant Anheluk. All of Sergeant McCarty’s family was assembled for the occasion.

“The President of the United States of America has awarded the Bronze Star Medal posthumously to Sergeant E5 Douglas McCarty, U. S. Army for Outstanding Meritorious Service during the period 22 September 1967 to 11 April 1968…”

Also, the Purple Heart Medal, second oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge were awarded.

In addition, the medals for the following awards made to Sergeant McCarty before his death were presented to the parents:

Silver Star for gallantry in action; National Defense Service Medal; Viet Nam Service Medal; Viet Nam Campaign Ribbon; Purple Heart; Purple Heart, first Oak Leaf Cluster.

FFBL

One of the larger livestock farms in Pocahontas County is operated by Mr. and Mrs. James B. Smith, of Fairview Community. They operate a total of 700 acres which is divided into pasture and meadows. They also have a fairly large garden for family use, with one-half acre in strawberries.

The cattle herd consists of a total of 129 head of Herefords. They have 55 stock cattle with the remainder being calves and yearlings, which they sell at feeder sales. They also have two purebred Hereford bulls.

Their sheep consist of 193 breeding ewes with four purebred Suffolk rams. This year they have produced 275 lambs for the market. Good soil and pastures are necessary for an operation of this size and Mr. Smith believes in replenishing the soil with lime and fertilizer. Turkeys are also raised on the Smith farm. This year they have 50 they are raising for the fall market.

This is the third year in the Farming For Better Living program for the Smiths. They feel that the program has helped them strive for better production and better quality.

Conservation is important for the farmer whether it be soil or water conservation. Mr. Smith has seven farm ponds, which provide him with a sufficient supply of water. Later on this year, they plan to do some aerial fertilizing on their pastures. Mr. Smith is a member of the Pocahontas Producers Cooperative Association and the Farm Bureau.

NOTICE

Coach Harold Brooks, of Green Bank High School, would like to meet with all boys interested in football for the 1968 season, Thursday evening, August 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the Green Bank High School.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gail Cutlip, of Droop, a son, named Duane Allen.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. George Thomas, of Slaty Fork, a son, named Ralph Wayne.

DEATHS

Dr. S. P. Davidson, 53, of Green Bank; a native of Gate City, Virginia. Funeral service at Liberty Presbyterian Church in Green Bank. Burial in Cumberland, Kentucky.

Darrell Arden Friel, 56, of Clover Lick, a son of the late Jonas E. and Alice Ramsey Friel. Burial in the Valley Head Cemetery.

Mrs. Lottie Friel Sutton, 83, of Cass. A daughter of the late J. Newton and Virginia D. Friel. Burial in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

Mrs. Lillian Hannah Dunbrack, 62 of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Clark and Lula Gibson Hannah. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Edna Frances Simmons, 72, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Milton Simmons and Virginia N. Simmons. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.