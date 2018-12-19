This year’s Christmas card comes from the The Grady K. Moore family. It pictures the home of Grady and Noble Moore on Rt. 39, Hamilton Hill, in Marlinton in 1955. Most of us remember Mr. Moore from his many years working at the Bank of Marlinton. Preserving Pocahontas wishes you and yours a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Photo Courtesy of Janice McCoy, ID: PHP001791

