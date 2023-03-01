Pamela Kay Dill passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Born October 14, 1958, she was a daughter of Eleanor Joyce Dill, of Providence Forge, Virginia, and the late Robert Eugene Dill.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Robert Wilton Causeway; brother, Kenneth Dill; and sister, Cynthia Shearer.

Pam attended New Kent High School and Rappahannock Community College and was a member of United Memorial Methodist Church.

She enjoyed the beach, the mountains, the Green Bay Packers and had a passion for animals.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to New Kent County Animal Shelter, 6301 Olivet Church Road, Providence Forge, VA 23140.

