Lola Pearle Martin Vanscoy, age 91, of Marlinton, departed this life Thursday evening, February 9, 2023, at Pocahontas Center with her daughter by her side.

Born Thursday, December 3, 1931, at Parsons, she was a daughter of the late Ottis Otha and Sopha Pearle Isner Martin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Chester Dorman Vanscoy.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara A. Vanscoy Circosta, and husband, Donald, of Marlinton; two sons, Randall K. Vanscoy, and wife, Kelli, of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Jeffrey C. Vanscoy, and wife, Carrie, of West Virginia; sister, Violet Faye Bennett, and husband, Denver, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Final Rites were conducted at Lohr & Barb Funeral Home in Elkins Tuesday, February 14, 2023, with The Reverend Kevin Gainer officiating.

Interment was in Israel Cemetery at Kerens.