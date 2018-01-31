Paisley May Sharp, infant daughter of Arthur and Kristine Wilfong Sharp, of Dunmore, passed away January 23, 2018, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Carman Sharp, Jr.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two brothers, Noah and Evan Sharp; maternal grandparents, Charles and Linda Wilfong, of Dunmore; and maternal great-grandmother, Helen Wilfong, of Dunmore.

Graveside service was held January 27 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating.

