Thomas Elwood Gibson, age 88, of Troy, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 22, 2018, at Koester Pavilion in Troy, Ohio.

Born October 8, 1929, at Slaty Fork, he was a son of the late Forest and Allie Catherine Gibson.

Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He attended West Virginia University and graduated from Miami University of Ohio with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He taught math and science for 29 years at Milton Union Middle School in West Milton, Ohio. He also taught and was principal at the Slaty Fork School; Newton School in Pleasant Hill, Ohio; and Jefferson Union School in Richmond, Ohio.

He loved his family, teaching, farming, fishing, hunting and gardening. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Troy Fish & Game.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Grant Gibson; grandson, Tyler Brown; and siblings, Frank Gibson, Forrest Gibson, Fred Gibson, Stan Gibson, Dave Gibson and Charmalea Dailey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan Hinchman Gibson; daughters, Alicia Kimmel, and husband, Russ, of Covington, Ohio, Bonita Taggart, and husband, Ted, of Lebanon, Ohio, and Christie Brown, and husband, Sam, of Troy, Ohio; grandchildren, Seth Brown, Austin Brown, Chase Brown and Joseph Taggart; and sisters-in-law, Ann Gibson and Barbara Hinchman.

Funeral service was held January 27 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home in West Milton, Ohio, with Pastor Pam Hitchcock officiating. Interment was in Miami Memorial Park in Covington, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Miami County.

