Bueford Andrew Shell Sr., age 82, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Born April 15, 1935, in Rolph, he was a son of the late William and Lola Mae Tetter Shell.

Bueford was a loving, supportive father and was extremely proud of each one of his children. Family connections were an extremely important part of his every day life. He would do anything possible to help any of his loved ones.

He was a carpenter by profession and worked throughout his life for several different companies and was self-employed in Southern West Virginia. He taught his sons, Bueford and John, and nephew, Joey, the trade always stressing safety. He was proud to have served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Siyoka Bradley; son, Jewell David Cox; sisters, Gertrude, Frances, Gladys Abshire and Betty Morgan; and brothers, Bennie, Tommy and Walter.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Hines Shell; children, Christina Davenport, and husband, David, of Kansas City, Missouri, Angela Webb, and husband, Randall, of Marlinton, Amy Fletcher, of Virginia, Debbie McHargue and Eva Shell, both of Baltimore, Maryland; sons Bueford Shell Jr., and wife, Lena, of Pineville, John Shell, and wife, Jessica, of Raeford, North Carolina, and Ricky Halcomb of North Carolina; brother, James Arlie Shell, of Mercerburg, Pennsylvania; sister Jean Bryant, of New Richmond; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 31, 7 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Mr. Joey Haynes officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corp. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

