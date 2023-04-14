Otis Edward Underwood, 91, of Buckeye, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at Pocahontas Center.

Born July 26, 1931, in Mt Lookout, he was a son of the late William and Gertrude Christ Underwood.

Otis went to Cleveland in the early 1950s and worked at Ford Motor Company until he retired in 1982. He moved to Pocahontas County and worked as a handyman for many folks and made snow at Snowshoe for seven years. He loved to garden, and his favorite day of the year was the day the seed catalogs arrived in the mail.

Otis was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Marlinton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Underwood; and daughter, Tina Underwood.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Latricia Legg Underwood; brother-in-law, Barry Legg (Linda); three dear to his heart grandchildren, Jason Underwood (Melissa ), of Odessa, Texas, Jamie Underwood, of Lubbock Texas, and Jennifer Schade (Jeff), of Gainesville, Georgia; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.

A service will be held at a later date.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.

