Ross Jackson Boggs, 88, of Ronceverte, formerly of Hillsboro, died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Born September 23, 1934, at Hillsboro, he was a son of the late Gilbert and Lemma Hill Boggs

Ross was a farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth, Eugene, Paul and Edsel.

He is survived by his sister, Juanita Cane; and brothers, Tommy, Wayne and Glenn Boggs.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Sunset Cemetery at Jacox.