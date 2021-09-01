[caption id="attachment_82890" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/08\/Opear-House.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="397" class="size-full wp-image-82890" \/> The Pocahontas County Opera House is ready for a new performance season, showing off in her new paint and parging, courtesy of the diligence of the Historic Landmarks Commission and the hard work of the Pugh family. From left, Jason Bauserman, Ronnie, Barbie and Caleb Pugh. L.D. Bennett photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nIf you\u2019ve been in Marlinton in the last week or so, you may have noticed a flurry of activity and the presence of scaffolding around our beloved Opera House.\r\n\r\nSince 1999, Pocahontas County and the town of Marlinton have reveled in what many consider to be the heart of our community \u2013 the Pocahontas County Opera House.\r\n\r\nShe was built in 1910 by J. G. Tilton, publisher of the Marlinton Messenger, when Marlinton was the epicenter of the region\u2019s timber boom, at the dawning of the railroad age here in the mountains.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe Pocahontas County Opera House isn\u2019t any old building,\u201d Jason Bauserman, chairman of the Historic Landmarks Committee said.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s one of the few buildings in Pocahontas County on the National Historic Register.\r\n\r\n\u201cShe stands as a reminder of the rich history of the town and the region. It\u2019s the Landmarks Commission\u2019s honor to restore and maintain this building because of its historical significance,\u201d he continued.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis beautiful 1910 building brought live stage shows to Pocahontas County before electricity, radio and TV.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe have the railroad to thank for making it possible for us to have this culture here in our remote mountain location and we should never forget that,\u201d Bauserman added.\r\n\r\nAnd, can you imagine?\u00a0 She was actually the second Opera House in Marlinton. \r\n\r\nYes, Marlinton was once such a bustling little city that it needed two opera houses to satisfy the area\u2019s live entertainment needs. \r\n\r\nMarlinton\u2019s first opera house was called \u201cThe Grand.\u201d\r\n\r\nIt was the place for vaudeville acts, little plays and moving pictures. \r\n\r\nThen Tilton built the present Opera House, a three-story concrete palace, which stood tall and proud, towering above other buildings in town.\r\n\r\nShe boasted a large stage, ornately patterned pressed-metal panels lining the ceiling, a balustrade of American chestnut standing guard on three sides of the wrap-around balcony. \r\n\r\nDaylight pours in through the building\u2019s 32 windows and the acoustics are widely regarded as some of the best for a theater her size.\r\n\r\nBut, alas, her reign was not to last. \u00a0\r\n\r\nTilton ran into significant financial difficulty, and the Opera House was sold in 1914. \r\n\r\nShe was sadly used for many other purposes during the decades that followed \u2013 from car sales to lumber storage. \r\n\r\nFinally, she was rescued by the Pocahontas County Historic Landmarks Commission in 1991, which painstakingly restored her to her former glory and reopened her in 1999.\r\n\r\nThe Opera House is the home of a performance series, which brings varied talent and wonderful culture to us every year, and draws an appreciative audience of local residents and visitors alike.\r\n\r\nIt also serves as a meeting place, a home for festive community events and a venue for weddings and other celebrations.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe Pocahontas County Landmarks Commission is proud to be responsible for the upkeep on the Opera House and the McGlaughlin Cabin,\u201d Bauserman said. \r\n\r\nThe commission consists of Tim Wade, Bob Sheets, Liz Gay and Ruthanna Beezely. \r\n\r\nOne of its most valued members, Ruth Taylor, recently resigned. \r\n\r\nThe commission has always taken its charge quite seriously.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe ongoing maintenance issues of these two structures is on every Landmarks Commission agenda,\u201d Bauserman said. \r\n\r\nFunding for the upkeep of these important historic structures comes from an annual portion the hotel\/motel tax via the county commission and from grants by the West Virginia Department of Culture and History.\r\n\r\nThe Opera House was in need of a face lift \u2013 patching of the mortar parging (that is to say, the concrete covering the exterior walls) and painting \u2013 delicate work for which Ronnie and Barbie Pugh, of Bartow, are well-suited.\r\n\r\nThey have specialized in restoration of older buildings, and professional painting is their bread and butter. Besides, they know the Opera House by heart \u2013 they parged and painted her 20 years ago.\r\n\r\n\u201cOur priority this year has been exterior maintenance, and I\u2019m so proud of the Pugh\u2019s work,\u201d Bauserman said. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cNaturally, this is a complicated and expensive process, but we are happy to see that it\u2019s finally, almost completed.\r\n\r\n\u201cBarbie and Ronnie Pugh originally painted this around 2000. \r\n\r\n\u201cThey came to me and said, \u2018We\u2019d like to work on it and paint it again.\u2019\u201d Bauserman recalled.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe advertised for bids, but no one bid except the Pughs.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe Pughs also painted the old Huntersville School a few years ago and, according to Huntersville Historic Traditions, of which Tim Wade is president, they did a wonderful job.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe painting will be done soon, but the other construction, the canopy along the Discovery Junction side, which is being done in a separate contract by the Pugh\u2019s son, Caleb, may take a bit longer.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe red guttering will be the last part of this project,\u201d Bauserman added.\r\n\r\nSeveral members of the Opera House board, including Bob Sheets\u2019 wife, Elaine, Wade and others lobbied for the inspired paint colors.\r\n\r\n\u201cYes, I think the colors turned out quite nicely,\u201d Barbie Pugh observed.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe main building color is Weston Flax and the scale-style siding color is Old Salem Gray.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe trim color is Davenport Tan.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cThose concrete walls keep the Opera House cold inside \u2013 a benefit in summer \u2013 but hard to heat in the winter,\u201d Bauserman observed.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat we did wasn\u2019t restoration,\u201d Barbie said, \u201cbut rather preservation.\r\n\r\n\u201cNot a facelift really, as much as a lifestyle lift.\r\n\r\n\u201cJust a little nip and tuck. \r\n\r\n\u201cYou know, like a makeover \u2013 so the grand dame can put her best face forward,\u201d she said, smiling.\r\n\r\nThere\u2019s always something to be done on an old building.\r\n\r\nAnd one on the national historic register? \r\n\r\nOh, yes. Always something to be done to keep it running and keep it up in the manner it was meant to be.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe building\u2019s two original furnaces needed to be replaced about a year and a half ago at $5,000 a piece,\u201d Bauserman said. \r\n\u201cAnd a while back, we added a second set of two furnaces, which will probably need to be replaced this year or next,\u201d he added.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe needed to repair a leak and cover the handicapped ramp and lots of parging was coming loose over on that side.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe reviewed a bid by Caleb Pugh and hired him to build the canopy,\u201d Bauserman said. \r\n\r\n\u201cThen we decided to extend the canopy all along the one-hundred twenty foot side of the building to protect the heat pumps.\r\n\r\n\u201cAs a design consideration, we matched the Discovery Junction eight by eight posts and black metal connectors on the posts of the stage.\r\n\r\n\u201cAllen Sisler at Interstate Lumber generously donated the two by sixes for the framing work and oak sheeting boards. \r\n\r\n\u201cBack when lumber was sky high, we did buy some two by fours for underneath the canopy around the lights,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nThe Pugh\u2019s relationship with the Opera House goes back to the time that \u201cRonnie did the interior for Ruth Morgan, and that led to us doing the exterior,\u201d Barbie said.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen we first painted the Opera House twenty years ago, we were painting over the original whitewash. \r\n\r\n\u201cYes, we have a thing for the Opera House,\u201d she added.\r\n\r\nThe couple has been married for 36 years and live in Bartow in Barbie\u2019s home place.\r\n\r\nThey\u2019ve built a successful business, which includes restoring and painting by careful attention to detail and loving their work.\r\n\r\nThey have become known as the local experts on old, historic projects.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe learned how to go about these kinds of projects by trial and error,\u201d Barbie admitted.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe read articles about it and got advice from a cousin of mine in Elkins, Kevin Widney, who owns a historic home.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe picked the brain of a friend at church who has forty-five years\u2019 experience in working with parging.\r\n\r\n\u201cI love seeing things gussied up,\u201d Barbie said.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen we did the Depot \u2013 it was so beautiful, and we were so proud.\r\n\r\n\u201cAnd then it burned. \r\n\r\n\u201cIt broke our hearts,\u201d she remembered.\r\n\r\nThe historic buildings which some of us may take for granted are a big part of what keeps us tied to our history and makes our community special.\r\n\r\n\u201cAt the turn of the 20th century, the railroad arrived in Pocahontas County when vast stands of virgin timber was being shipped to commercial markets,\u201d Brynn Kusic, Opera House manager, said.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe railroad brought in something valuable too \u2013 it opened up isolated communities to all the activity and opportunity that followed the rails.\u201d\r\n\r\nWith more than a dozen professional performances on its stage each year, the Opera House is Pocahontas County\u2019s premier performing arts center, providing an intimate setting with seating for about 250.\r\n\r\nIt is a destination on the West Virginia Historic Theatre Trail.\r\n\r\nPerformances range from bluegrass to jazz, folk, rock and roll and opera, to musical theatre and even international musical guests.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe should never forget how much having the Opera House here means to us,\u201d Bauserman stated.\r\n\r\n\u201cThis is the bright, shining gemstone for all the people of the county. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe hope they continue to come and take advantage of the entertainment and the community gatherings that it provides.\u201d
