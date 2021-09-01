[caption id="attachment_82879" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/08\/1.-First-Friday.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="644" class="size-full wp-image-82879" \/> Artist Suzanne Williams will show participants how to hammer metal to make a keepsake from the First Friday celebration.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_82880" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/08\/1.-First-Friday.richard_hefner.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="457" class="size-full wp-image-82880" \/> Richard Hefner[\/caption]\r\n\r\nCindy Sandeno\r\nContributing Writer\r\n\r\nEnjoy live music. Join our socially distanced dance party. Hammer a copper keepsake. Get to know the author of \u201cThe Quiet Zone.\u201d Meet live snakes. Paint by Number. Get fantastic specials at shops and restaurants.\r\n \r\nDo it all Friday, September 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Marlinton as we come together to celebrate the last First Friday event of the year.\r\n\r\nHead down to Discovery Junction this Friday for an evening of fun, friends, music and art. We are calling all bluegrass fans. Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys will perform their hard driving sound that has influenced so many bluegrass bands in the area. Richard, who helped start the band in the 1960s, remains the lone original member. This performance will feature Joanna Burt-Kinderman on the upright bass.\r\n\r\nFollowing the band, Charlan Campbell will take the stage to be our guest DJ spinning beats from 7 to 8 p.m., turning Discovery Junction into a dance party \u2013 socially distanced, of course. We invite everyone to get their groove on for the first DJ we have ever hosted.\r\n\r\nWe are excited to announce that exactly one month publishing of \u201cThe Quiet Zone; Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence,\u201d author Stephen Kurczy is coming to Marlinton. As a part of the First Friday event, Stephen will be reading excerpts from his book, hosting three question and answer sessions, and signing copies of the book. A session will start at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. \r\n\r\nStephen explores the many intriguing aspects of Greenbank (and Pocahontas County) \u2013 while posing vital questions about the role of technology in all our lives. He covers the community in depth, shedding the light on many misconceptions and providing a comprehensive look at this unique place. You can bring your own copy of the book to the event or purchase one that evening. All proceeds are graciously being donated to the Pocahontas County Artisans Co-op.\r\n\r\nThis event is packed full of free opportunities to make awesome art. Suzanne Williams will be set up to teach you how to hammer metal. \r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas County Artisans Co-op will have their third \u201cpaint by number\u201d mural set up and waiting for your contribution. A nature mural will be sketched out on a backdrop and you are invited to come to the railroad depot to paint a section. No experience needed. \r\n\r\nThere are plenty of other great things to do too, including a chance to meet West Virginia Snakes. You asked for it, so we are bringing Roy Moose and his live snakes back to Discovery Junction. For those who fear snakes, this is a great way to safely learn more about these important (and often misunderstood) animals. \r\n\r\nJulia Derringer, AmeriCorps with the Monongahela National Forest, will lead a cool activity where people of all ages can learn more about pollinators. \r\n\r\nLocal downtown businesses are vital participants in First Friday events, and several will keep their doors open late and provide dinner specials, sales, unique items and other things that you will not want to miss.\r\n\r\nStop by the Discovery Junction Facebook page to see all of the amazing deals our local businesses are offering. \r\n\r\nWe are taking several precautions to keep you safe during this First Friday event. We will not have food vendors so be sure to grab dinner at one of our downtown restaurants. We will also be hosting all our activities outside and we will have them spread out along Third Avenue. We will have hand sanitizing stations and disposable masks for those who would like one. We ask that you take precautions, too. Please do not come to the event if you are feeling sick or if you have been traveling. We also want to encourage you to practice good safety measures during the event such as: wear a face covering during the event, wash your hands often, and keep your social distancing at least six feet from others. Please help us keep our community safe.\r\n\r\nWe invite you to come on down to First Fridays and enjoy local cuisine, shopping, live music and so much more. Each event is different, but they are all fabulous. \r\n\r\nStroll, shop, and shake the night away.
