<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/OBIT.-Hively.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="273" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84628" \/>\r\n\r\nJulian Curtis \u201cDo\u201d Hively, age 86, loving husband, father, grandfather and ornery social butterfly passed away in his sleep at the Weirton Medical Center Monday, December 27, 2021. \r\n\r\nBorn January 31, 1935, in Dunmore, he was the youngest of 12 children born to Walter A. and Sarah Margaret Simmons Hively.\r\n\r\nHe graduated from Marlinton High School and joined the United States Coast Guard. After serving in the Coast Guard, he worked as a Forest Ranger at Seneca State Forest.\r\n\r\nOn April 1, 1961, Do married Sharon Sue Workman. In 1964, Do and Sharon moved to Weirton and Do began his career at Weirton Steel. In their 60 years of marriage they were blessed with four children and a granddaughter.\r\n\r\nFor 33 years, Do worked as a laborer and a pipefitter in the Blast Furnace of Weirton Steel while traveling back and forth to Pocahontas County to take care of the family farm.\u00a0\r\n\r\nHe was very active in the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, where he served as an Elder, was on the Board of Trustees, a deacon and taught Sunday School. As a youth leader in the church, all the kids loved him.\r\n\r\nA skilled carpenter, Do, in his free time, loved to garden, hunt, fish and tell stories around the campfire.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Curtis Gene Hively, on October 25, 1996; brothers, Clyde, Keith, Glenn, Floyd, Carl, Styrl and Lysle Hively; and sisters, Mary Adams and Uldean Matthews.\u00a0\r\n\r\nHe will be remembered with love by his wife, Sharon; son, Wendell Alan Hively; daughters, Charlotte Ann (Thomas) Faulkner, and Darlene Sue (Charles) Ellis; granddaughter, Ashley Randolph (Forrest Porter); brother, Lee T. Hively; and sister, Margaret Sedgwick.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nVisitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Weirton.\r\n\r\nHe will be laid to rest in his family cemetery in Pocahontas County.\r\n\r\nMemorial contributions may be made to the Weirton Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 119 North 13th Street, Weirton, WV 26062.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at www.grecohertnick.com\r\n\r\nGreco Hertnick Funeral Home is assisting the family.\r\n
