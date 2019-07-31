Barbara Jean Bostic Combs, age 72, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her home.

Born December 1, 1946, at Renick, she was a daughter of the late Gretchel Bostic Allen.

Barbara had worked at Denmar State Hospital, Hanover Shoe and Lear Corporation in Covington.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Combs; a son, David Combs; two daughters, Jacqueline Combs and Lisa Corbett, and a brother, Walter Allen.

She is survived by two sisters, Huberta Vance, of Nettie, and Brenda Dean, and husband, Bobby, of Buckeye; a brother, Johnny Allen, of Hillsboro; five grandchildren, Amber Combs, Kaitlin Warf, Courtney Combs, Catherine Brewer and Logan Warf; and a great-granddaughter, Makensley Sturgell.

Funeral service will be Friday, August 2, 1 p.m. at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton with Sam Felton officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsboro. Family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.kimblefuneralhome.com