[caption id="attachment_85063" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Pocahontas_County_Precinct_Map_Series-16.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="759" class="size-full wp-image-85063" \/> AS\u2008A\u2008RESULT of a decrease in population, reported by the 2020 Census, and redistricting by the state legislature, a new voting precinct (Precinct 22) was created to equalize the number of voters in Delegate Districts 46 and 66. Registered voters who will be affected by this change will be notified prior to the 2022 Primary Election. The polling place for voters in Precinct 22 will be Huntersville Baptist Church.<br \/>Delegate District maps and other pertinent information can be found on page 8 of this edition of The Pocahontas Times.<br \/>A list of candidates who have filed for office, as of noon January 25, can be found on page 2. [\/caption]\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_85064" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Workbook1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="609" class="size-full wp-image-85064" \/> THE\u2008CHART\u2008provides information about each precinct in the county. Pocahontas County, which had previously been in the 3rd Congressional District, is now in the 1st District.<br \/>State Senate District 11 remains unchanged. [\/caption]\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/House-Pocahontas-County-1-2.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="737" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-85062" \/>\r\n\r\nAs a result of decreasing population, the West Virginia Legislature was tasked with drawing new district lines prior to the 2022 off-year election. \r\n\r\nDistrict lines are redrawn every 10 years following completion of the census to comply with a federal law that stipulates that districts must have nearly equal populations. \r\n\r\nPocahontas County had been in the 43rd Delegate District, but is now divided between Districts 46 and 66. \r\n\r\nPlease refer to the chart to find the appropriate Delegate District for your precinct so you can identify and learn more about the candidates who are running to represent your district.\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/House-Pocahontas-County-1-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="874" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-85061" \/>
