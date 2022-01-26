[caption id="attachment_85009" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/DSC_0929.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="364" class="size-full wp-image-85009" \/> Murals speak from the 1930s[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nIf you find yourself standing at the clerk\u2019s window at the Marlinton Post Office, cast your eye upward and to the left, and you will see a beautiful mural. It graces the wall above the door to the office of the \u201cPost Master.\u201d It\u2019s title is \u201cPast Visions the Future.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe oil painting captures an imagined moment in time, depicting Pocahontas County farmer Fred Sharp pausing with his ox team - Pat and Star - to survey the burgeoning town of Marlinton from a vantage point on Price Hill.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe mural was painted in 1939 by Edwin Dorsey Doniphan, and it includes a pointed reference to the county\u2019s budding industrialization, as represented by the tannery.\r\n\r\nAnd as reminiscent of life in Pocahontas County, there is a glaring error.\r\n\r\nDoniphan placed the tannery in the wrong end of town, but the mural is so evocative, it\u2019s difficult to hold the one, if rather major mistake, against it.\u00a0\r\n\r\nWhile you\u2019re in the post office, look around the corner to the right and you will find a second mural - originally an oil on canvas - titled \u201cMill Point.\u201d This was also painted by Doniphan.\r\n\r\nIn an imaginary 19th\u00a0century scene, a horse and rider ponying another horse pass the old McNeel grist mill on what is now Route 219 at Mill Point, 14 miles south of Marlinton, in Pocahontas County. \r\n\u00a0\u00a0\r\nThis famous mill - thought to have been built in 1868 and to be one of the oldest of its kind in West Virginia. It was built on Stamping Creek, which flows into the Greenbrier River.\r\n\r\nThe mill ground\u00a0corn, wheat and buckwheat up until 1947, and has earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places.\u00a0\r\nBoth paintings\u00a0seem to evoke a look to the future, while celebrating our past.\r\n\r\nDoniphan was an artist living in Washington D.C. when he was commissioned by the federal government to do these paintings.\r\n\r\nHe was one of many artists commissioned to create hundreds of original paintings, sculptures, murals and wood carvings \u00a0for post offices and federal buildings across the country during the Depression in the 1930s.\r\n\r\nThey were commissioned under the Treasury Department\u2019s Section of Painting and Sculpture (later known as The Section of Fine Arts), in affiliation with President Roosevelt\u2019s Works Progress Administration (WPA) as part of his New Deal programs.\r\n\r\nThe worthy remit of\u00a0\u00a0the WPA was to give everyone involved in constructing federal buildings - workers to artists - a job at a time when the Depression was ravaging our nation.\r\n\r\nWe have the New Deal to thank for not only the art inside the building, but our post office building itself.\r\n\r\nFDR\u2019s New Deal and Works Progress Administration Projects in the 1930s and 40s included the construction of 16 post offices throughout West Virginia.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIn addition to the buildings themselves, the program also funded the art which can still be seen in the lobbies of these buildings.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAlthough authorized by the WPA, the post office murals were executed by artists working for the Section of Fine Arts, which established in 1934.\r\n\r\nIt was administered by the Procurement Division of the Treasury Department.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThat agency was led by Edward Bruce, who was a lawyer, businessman and, perhaps, not coincidentally, also an artist.\r\n\r\nIts mission was to hire artists and select art to decorate public buildings, thus making fine art accessible to everyone.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe United States Forest Service Building in Elkins, built between 1936 and 1938, was another WPA project.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe Neo-Classical Revival building is typical of public buildings from that era and is also home to two New Deal murals.\u00a0\r\n\r\nTitled \u201cForest Service\u201d and \u201cMining Village,\u201d they were executed in tempera paint in 1939 by Stevan Dohanos.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIn addition to Marlinton and Elkins, WPA paintings, sculptures, wood carvings and murals in post offices and federal buildings may be found in Fayetteville, Holidays Cove, Kenova, Lewisburg, Logan, Mannington, Mount Hope, Oak Hill, Ripley, Saint Albans, Saint Marys, Salem, Spencer, Webster Springs and Weirton.\r\n\r\nNationally, the Section of Fine Arts commissioned more than 1,300 murals and 300 sculptures during its eight years of existence - 1934 to 1942.\r\n\r\nEstablished by guidelines and themes negotiated between the artist, town and the United States Post Office, the art was intended not only to give work to the artists, but to give hope to the populace.\r\n\r\nFrom these works of art, we can glean a sense of our nation\u2019s character as it struggled to pull itself out of the depths of the Depression.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe murals at the Marlinton Post Office are worth a trip there, just to admire their beauty and the history behind their creation.
