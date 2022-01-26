[caption id="attachment_85011" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Image-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="711" class="size-full wp-image-85011" \/> POCAHONTAS\u2008COUNTY\u2008FOUND itself in the midst of a real old-time winter last week. Snow, blowing snow, freezing and even sub-zero temperatures sent most people to the fireside. But Lori Salmon, of Arbovale, took time to enjoy and photograph some of the \u201cjewels\u201d created by nature. Photo courtesy of Lori Salmon[\/caption]
