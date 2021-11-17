[caption id="attachment_84062" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/GBO-Director.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="392" class="size-full wp-image-84062" \/> Green Bank Observatory director Jim Jackson stands in front of panoramic photographs of the construction of the Green Bank Telescope which are displayed in his office. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nGreen Bank Observatory director Jim Jackson has only been in his new position for a month now, but he\u2019s happy to a say lot of exciting things are happening at the observatory and in the astronomy community.\u00a0\r\n\r\nJackson came to Green Bank from Silicon Valley, California, where he was the associate director for research at the SOFIA Science Center.\r\n\r\nOne of the first things Jackson participated in as director at GBO was the decadal review of the facility.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cEvery decade, the astronomy community gets together, and they decide collectively their priorities for the next decade,\u201d he explained. \u201cIt\u2019s a pretty big deal.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe last decadal review didn\u2019t go so well for Green Bank, which was still part of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory. It was in that review that the National Science Foundation suggested divesting in the Green Bank facility.\r\n\r\nFortunately, the astronomy community and West Virginia rallied around Green Bank as it became a separate entity and adopted the Green Bank Observatory name. It found new partners and funding sources and has continued to be a respected part of the astronomy community.\r\n\r\nThe latest decadal review went differently for the GBO.\r\n\r\n\u201cGreen Bank did really well,\u201d Jackson said. \u201cI\u2019m really pleased with that. It\u2019s a community endorsement and that really bodes well for our long-term stability. There are lots of opportunities there, and we got kind of a blessing and endorsement from our peers, so that\u2019s great.\u201d\r\n\r\nOne opportunity that opened for the GBO came with the devastating news that the Arecibo Radio Telescope in Puerto Rico collapsed in December 2020 after suffering several structural issues.\r\n\r\nAlthough the Arecibo telescope wasn\u2019t the same as the Green Bank Telescope, there are some projects that can be transferred to Green Bank and researchers will be able to continue their work.\r\n\r\n\u201cArecibo does some science that we could do,\u201d Jackson said. \u201cArecibo\u2019s bigger, so in some sense they\u2019re more sensitive that we are, but we\u2019re not bad compared with them. One particularly interesting opportunity for us is radar.\r\n\r\n\u201cArecibo was a big radar transmitter,\u201d he continued. \u201cThey would beam radio waves at asteroids, typically, or plants and then telescopes around the world or even back at Arecibo would receive those signals and just as a cop does with their radar gun, they understand how things look \u2013\u00a0the surface composition of the asteroids or how fast some of the planets are rotating.\u201d\r\n\r\nA project that was in the works with Arecibo was the use of radio cameras \u2013 something Jackson thinks can be modified to be used on the GBT.\r\n\r\nJackson explained that using a radio receiver like the GBT is like looking through a pinhole camera. You focus on one spot in the sky at a time. If you want to make a map of the sky, you move the receiver around and record one spot at a time.\u00a0\r\n\r\nWith a radio camera, the telescope could see much more and map the sky quicker.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf you had a camera, you\u2019d have a million pixels, and you look at all the pixels,\u201d Jackson said. \u201cSo, with a radio camera instead of just having one spot that you\u2019re looking at, you look at a dozen, or twenty, or forty, or a hundred. What you want to do is fill the whole field of view of your telescope as fully as possible.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nJackson said it would be like having 100 GBTs looking at the sky instead of just one. It will make mapping the sky much faster.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cYou can make those maps much more quickly,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s much more sensitive. Arecibo did that, and that technology could be transferred to Green Bank. There\u2019s a project that our colleagues at Brigham Young are championing that was designed for Arecibo and we\u2019re looking into the possibility of bringing that sort of camera here.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey have a design for Arecibo, but with some minor modifications, we could probably get it to work here,\u201d he added. \u201cOf course, we\u2019re saddened by the demise of Arecibo. It\u2019s nothing that we wanted. It\u2019s terrible for our colleagues. It was a sad, sad day.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nAlong with new projects, the GBO is continuing work with several collaborations, including the Breakthrough Listen and NANOGrav projects.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe work with our friends with Breakthrough Listen and they\u2019re search for techno signatures from other civilizations \u2013 a long goal of radio astronomy,\u201d Jackson said. \u201cThis is nothing new for Green Bank, but it\u2019s cool.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nOf course, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence [SETI] has a long history with Green Bank. In 1960, astronomer Frank Drake performed the first modern SETI experiment \u00a0\u2013\u00a0named Project Ozma \u2013\u00a0at Green Bank. A year later, Drake was again at the observatory in Green Bank when he formulated the Drake Equation which is used to estimate the number of active, communicative extraterrestrial civilizations in the Milky Way Galaxy.\r\n\r\nDoes Jackson believe there are extraterrestrials in space?\r\n\r\n\u201cThis is always a tricky thing to ask an astronomer,\u201d he said. \u201cDo you believe in life outside our planet? What we\u2019re finding is that planets are very common; planets around other stars. Certainly, we\u2019ve seen thousands of planets. We\u2019ve measured, we\u2019ve sensed the presence of thousands of planets around other stars.\r\n\r\n\u201cSo, planets are out there,\u201d he continued. \u201cThen you ask yourself, okay, if planets are common and planets, like Earth, are prerequisite for life, then the odds are there are Earth-like planets out there. Almost certainly, and we will find them within the next decade. The technology is there to do that. We just have to build the machines to do it.\u201d\r\n\r\nOnce those Earth-like planets are discovered and studied, then the question remains \u2013 will life or signs of life be found on those planets?\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cIf you have an Earth-like planet, how likely is it for life,\u201d Jackson said. \u201cThat\u2019s the trillion-dollar question. We don\u2019t know. We just simply don\u2019t know. But is it unlikely? I don\u2019t think so.\u201d\r\n\r\nJackson cites many times in astronomy history where hypotheses have been proven wrong. Learning that Earth was not the center of the Milky Way, the sun was not at the center of the galaxy but, in fact, it is toward the edge of the galaxy. Then we learned that the Milky Way is not the only galaxy in the universe.\r\n\r\nThe discoveries continue and hypotheses continued to be proven right and wrong.\r\n\r\n\u201cEvery time that you assigned a special status to the Earth or the sun, it was later shown to be incorrect,\u201d Jackson said. So why should this place be so unique in the trillions and trillions of galaxies out there; the trillions and trillions of planets out there. Even if the odds are one in a million, that still leaves you millions.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf the probability is nonzero, then there has to be some kind of life,\u201d he continued. \u201cThat\u2019s the thrill of this. We\u2019re in the discovery business. Every time we look at something, we\u2019re seeing that particular object and that particular wave for the first time. Many of the best discoveries \u2013\u00a0and you can argue most of them \u2013 are totally accidental. You go looking for one thing and you find another, and say, \u2018Oh, I wasn\u2019t expecting that.\u2019\u201d\r\n\r\nOne project at the GBO that led to an interesting discovery was with the NanoGRAV collaboration.\r\n\r\nWhile it was studying gravity waves, the NANOGrav group theorized that if a lot of mass wiggles in space, it will send out ripples in space and time.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat\u2019s a prediction from Einstein\u2019s Theory of General Relativity,\u201d Jackson said.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey developed this amazing technology of these laser interferometers that are buried underground in these kinds of vacuum tunnels,\u201d he continued. \u201cThere are these two sets of mirrors and you have these lasers measuring the distance between those mirrors. What you see is, the distance between these two mirrors changes. That effect is measurable and as a gravity wave passes, it will distort the space and that will change the distance, and by gosh, there you are, you see them.\u201d\r\n\r\nAs well as exploring the universe in conjunction with the astronomy community, Jackson said the GBO wants to continue to be a good neighbor in its physical community. He said he wants the community to know the GBO will remain a part of the community and be there for its neighbors.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe want to be good neighbors,\u201d he said. \u201cWe are a part of this community. The people who work here, live here, so it\u2019s not as though it\u2019s an enclave where the people aren\u2019t welcome. Everyone is welcome. It\u2019s not like a military base. We don\u2019t do anything black ops. It\u2019s really about research. It\u2019s really about looking at things in the sky.\u201d\r\n\r\nThere are times when being neighbors with the GBO is difficult \u2013\u00a0mainly due to the National Radio Quiet Zone which prohibits cellphone use and limits WiFi use \u2013 but Jackson said the GBO is always looking for ways to make living in the quiet zone better.\r\n\r\n\u201cOur receivers and our technology\u2019s gotten so much better and so much more sensitive,\u201d he said. \u201cWe can detect really faint signals and that\u2019s what we\u2019re going after, the really faint signals. It\u2019s not as though these are blasting at us. We\u2019re coaxing some really faint stuff from the sky and it\u2019s just not easy to do if there\u2019s a lot of other radio transmissions.\u201d\r\n\r\nWith that said, Jackson understands the frustrations of the community when it comes to WiFi and cellphones.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re not anti-internet,\u201d he said. \u201cWe hate it when the internet goes down. We\u2019re not the WiFi police. We\u2019re not going to come break down your door like a Stormtrooper in the night. It\u2019s not going to happen. We\u2019ll work with the community to make it easier for both of us. We want people to appreciate that.\u201d\r\n\r\nJackson said he recently worked with the Pocahontas County Commission and Pocahontas County Emergency Management Director Michael O\u2019Brien to provide a radio quiet waiver for police and rescue services to use radios to communicate in the quiet zone.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019ve come up with a very nice and equitable solution that serves both of our needs,\u201d he said. \u201cWe want to work with the community. We\u2019re not unreasonable.\u201d\r\n\r\nWith so many projects and opportunities ahead of him, Jackson is ready to see what the future and the sky hold for him.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m thrilled to be here,\u201d he said. \u201cI love the staff here. They\u2019re dedicated. They\u2019re talented. It\u2019s really a nice community. I feel a sense of community here. I\u2019m lucky and blessed to have this job.\u201d\r\n\r\n
