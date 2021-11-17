[caption id="attachment_84067" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/Veterans.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="660" class="size-full wp-image-84067" \/> At the Veterans Day dinner last Thursday, Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps commander Rick Wooddell read the names of veterans who passed away between 2019 and 2021. As each name was read, Honor Corps member Donnie Waybright tolled a bell in their memory. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nOn the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the county honored area veterans and current service members in the annual Veterans Day dinner at the Pocahontas County Opera House.\u00a0\r\n\r\nEach year, the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps hosts the event where they recognize area veterans for their service and remember those who passed away during the past year.\r\n\r\nHonor Corps Commander Rick Wooddell and Honor Corps member Donnie Waybright opened the event with the POW\/MIA ceremony. Wooddell explained that an empty table set for one is always present at a gathering. It is in remembrance of those who cannot join in the meal \u2013 the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action service members.\r\n\r\nThe ceremony was followed by Bells for the Fallen. Wooddell read a list of veterans who passed away between November 2019 and November 2021. Waybright tolled the bell \u2013 once for each veteran and twice for those who had been members of the Honor Corps.\r\nWooddell included the names of veterans lost between 2019 and 2020 because the Veteran\u2019s Day event scheduled for last year was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThose lost between 2019 and 2020 were:\r\n\r\nMelvin Love, 62, USA, Cold War\r\nJack Miller, 93, USN\/USCG, WWII\r\nWilliam Gilmore, 81, USA, Cold War\r\nCharles Rhodes, 82, USA, Vietnam\r\nRussell Cassell, 91, USAF, Korea\r\nJames Johnson, 89, USN, Vietnam\r\nGeorge Hipes, 74, USA, Vietnam\r\nKale Sage, 79, USA, Vietnam\r\nThomas Cook, 75, USA, Vietnam\r\nWilliam Clark, 74, USAF, Vietnam\r\nHomer Hager, 84, USMC, Korea\r\nThomas Pritt, 78, USA, Vietnam\r\nJim Cutlip, 86, USA, Korea\r\n\r\nPocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps Member:\r\nJerry Taylor, 83, USAF, Korea \r\n\r\nThose lost between 2020 and 2021 were:\r\n\r\nDon Hansford, 83, USA, Cold War\r\nWillie Mullenax, 91, USA, Korea\r\nWalter Kelley, 90, USA, Korea\r\nDabney Kisner, 100, USAAC, WWII\r\nMartin Barkley, 81, USN, Korea\r\nQuincy McMillion, 86, USA, Korea\/Vietnam\r\nGeorge Harris, 91, USAF, Korea\/Vietnam\r\nThomas Biggs, 87, USA, Korea\/Vietnam\r\nSterle Gillespie, 79, USAF, Vietnam\r\nHerman Butcher, 98, USAAC, WWII\r\nJohn Davis, 80, USA, Vietnam\r\nBilly Howard, 76, USA, Vietnam\r\nKenneth Hammons, 72, USA, Vietnam\r\nRaymond Garretson, 76, USA, Vietnam\r\nMax Leroy Gum, 88, USA, Cold War\r\nWoodrow Thompson, 79, USN, Vietnam\r\nGeorge Hefner, 95, USCG, WWII\r\nLance McCutcheon, 101, USAAC, WWII\r\nThomas Vandevander, 82, USA, Cold War\r\nLewis Bullock, 85, USA, Cold War\r\nClaude Simmons, 82, USMC, Vietnam\r\nJim Burton, 66, USA, Vietnam\r\nClaude Phillips, Sr., 95, USN, WWII\r\nAllen Shiflett, 81, USA, Vietnam\r\nRay Grogg, 79, USA, Korea\r\nEugene Wilfong, 87, USA, Korea\r\nRichard Hill, 73, USA, Vietnam\r\n\r\nPocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps Members:\r\nRon Cole, 76, USMC, Vietnam\r\nWillard Pingley, 75, USA, Vietnam\r\nDick Hiner, 94, USA, WWII, Korea and a founding member of the Honor Corps\r\n\r\nWooddell then shared the Veterans Day message titled \u201cA Century of Honor \u2013\u00a0\u2018We Will Never Forget Your Sacrifice\u2019\u201d which was provided by the American Legion in honor of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.\r\n\r\n\u201cA soldier takes 21 steps to the south, waits 21 seconds, then makes a crisp turn to the east and holds for 21 seconds,\u201d Wooddell said. \u201cThe sentinel then turns north and holds for 21 seconds before taking 21 steps back to his starting point where he turns to the west and repeats the procedure.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe place? Arlington National Cemetery. The location? Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nSentinels have performed this procedure for the past 100 years, a constant vigil and protection for the soldiers who gave their lives for their country, but to this day have not been identified.\r\n\r\nIt began in 1921 with the first unknown soldier to be interred in Arlington National Cemetery. He was returned to American soil on the USS Olympia from the port of Le Havre, France. The journey began on October 25, 1921. The ship was escorted out of the harbor by a French warship, six French destroyers and the USS Reuben James.\r\n\r\nFour days into the journey, the ship encountered hurricane like conditions, but the four Marines who guarded the unknown soldier held steadfast and made sure the coffin remained on the ship despite 29-foot swells and 80 mile per hour winds.\r\n\r\nThe USS Olympia safely arrived at the Washington Navy Yard on November 9, 1921.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe coffin was unloaded to the strains of \u2018Onward Christian Soldier\u2019 and taken to its caisson led with six black horses,\u201d Wooddell said. \u201cThe Marines had lived up to their motto of \u2018Semper Fidelis\u2019 \u2013\u00a0always faithful. The mission responsibility was then handed over to the Army who then escorted the coffin to the Capitol Rotunda where it laid in state until November 11.\u201d\r\n\r\nThree years after the first Armistice Day, November 11, 1918, a dedication took place at Arlington National Cemetery to dedicate the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cA caisson carrying the World War I soldier wound its way from the Capitol Rotunda to Arlington National Cemetery,\u201d Wooddell said. \u201cOn this occasion \u2013\u00a0President Warren Harding honored the unknown soldier by placing the Medal of Honor on the casket. At noon, the nation observed two minutes of silence and then the casket of this World War I veteran was lowered into the tomb.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn 1958, the Army selected one casket from four Korean War unknown soldiers who had been buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii and this veteran was interred on Memorial Day 1958.\r\n\r\nThe Korean War delayed the interment of the World War II unknown soldiers. The Army chose two soldiers, one from each of the theaters \u2013\u00a0Europe and Pacific. One was given a burial at sea and the other was also interred on Memorial Day 1958.\r\n\r\nA Vietnam War soldier \u2013 the only set of remains not to be identified \u2013 was interred at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day 1984. Due to advancements in DNA technology, this soldier was identified as First Lieutenant Mike Blassie of the United States Air Force in 1998. The crypt for an unknown Vietnam War soldier has remained empty ever since.\r\n\r\nSentinels have carried on the previously mentioned military procedure every hour on the hour from October through March and every half hour from April through September.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cThe Old Guard was formed in 1926 and to this day, the Old Guard stands watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier \u2013\u00a0in all kinds of weather \u2013 and has never been off watch since 1948,\u201d Wooddell said in closing. \u201cThe Sentinels stand forever to guard these hollowed grounds of the Tomb on which these words are encrypted: \u2018Here rests in Honored Glory \u2013\u00a0An American Soldier known but to God.\u2019 May we forever honor them and keep them in our hearts.\u201d\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nAmerican Legion Post 50, American Legion Post 117, VFW Post 4595, VVA Post 1100 and DAV Post 35 helped with the Veterans Dinner. The meal was prepared by Greenbrier Grille, provided by the Northern Pocahontas County Community Assistance Inc. Cakes were provided by Pocahontas IGA and the meal was served by the Marlinton Woman\u2019s Club.\r\n
