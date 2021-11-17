What Are the Odds?\r\nCoincidences\r\n\r\nIn mid-June of 1985, I stepped out of a bush plane and onto the beach of a remote lake in Katmai National Park in Alaska. My climbing partner, Doug, and I had left Anchorage early the previous morning in a passenger jet.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAfter a brief stop in King Salmon, we hired a floatplane to fly us to Brooks Lodge, where we obtained backcountry permits and attended a mandatory \u201cbear-education\u201d class.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe following day, we were flown into the start of our trek, leaving instructions with the bush pilot to pick us up in 10 days. From there, we hiked up the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes to the base of Mt. Novarupta.\r\n\r\nBy any measure, we were deep in the Alaskan wilderness.\r\n\r\nNovarupta did not exist before 1912 when it was born from the largest volcanic eruption in the 20th\u00a0century. We were intent on climbing up and into the caldera to see first-hand what unimaginable forces nature is truly capable of.\r\n\r\nUpon arriving, we set up a base camp from which to explore the area. However, the fine weather we had enjoyed since disembarking the bush plane was deteriorating quickly.\u00a0\r\n\r\nWhen the winds picked up and the snow started, we thought it prudent to take shelter in an old Quonset hut. This architectural relic was said to be a former research station for the National Geographic Society.\r\n\r\nThe area was littered with pumice stones of all sizes. As light as a dry sponge, these rocks can become airborne in high winds, evidenced by the many dents in the rounded metal building.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThere was no sense in getting pummeled by flying rocks when there was a vastly better shelter just a short hike away. An hour later, we were settling into the dark and cavernous Quonset hut.\r\n\r\nThe storm intensified throughout the day. If we opened the door, we risked the fierce winds ripping it right out of our hand.\r\n\r\nThe following day brought no relief from the storm, so we spent the day drinking tea and reading books left by former visitors. Candles provided only dim light to read by. Still, we had the accommodating eyes of much younger men some 36 years ago.\r\n\r\nI found a paperback edition of short stories by Jack London tucked under an old tick mattress \u2013 a perfect accompaniment to our current situation.\r\n\r\nAround midafternoon there was a loud knocking on the door. Doug and I stared at each other in utter disbelief. Who in the world could possibly be out there in that storm in the middle of the wilderness?\r\n\r\nDoug shouted, \u201cCome on in.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nNeither one of us knew what would walk through that door, other than the presumed likelihood of it being human. Brown bears, of which there were plenty, seldom knock before entering.\r\n\r\nWhen the door opened, there stood the most bedraggled hiker either of us had ever seen. At first sight, the poor fellow appeared to be totally enveloped in ice. But after brushing off the heavy snow from his parka, backpack and boots, he let loose with a smile of relief that fairly lit up the gloomy hut.\r\n\r\nWater was put on to boil for tea while introductions were made. It turned out that our hiker, Randy, was doing a solo traverse around Mt. Katmai and Novarupta.\u00a0\r\n\r\nLike us, Randy had noticed the notation about the Quonset hut on the Park Service map. But when the storm hit, he was more than a day\u2019s walk away. He told us that he never even tried to erect his tent in the fierce winds of the previous evening but took shelter among some large rocks.\r\n\r\nHe said it was a miserably cold and long night.\r\n\r\nWe had the usual conversation of new acquaintances concerning where we hailed from. Randy was from St. Paul, Minnesota, Doug lived in Anchorage, and Ohio was my home at the time.\u00a0We discussed in some detail what had brought us to this part of Alaska.\r\n\r\nRandy made a point of the fact that he had a high-pressure job for a large corporation that didn\u2019t allow for a lot of outdoor time. \u201cSo,\u201d he said, \u201conce a year, I do a big solo hike. Last year I did a three-week trek in the Wind River Range of Wyoming.\u201d\r\n\r\nAs he spoke, he alternated his gaze between Doug and me, pausing on me a bit longer than Doug. The reason was revealed shortly when Randy asked me, \u201cDo I know you from somewhere?\u201d\r\n\r\nHe wore a fleece-lined aviator\u2019s hat and sported a week-old beard, but he didn\u2019t look familiar to me. I replied that I didn\u2019t think so as I had never been to St. Paul.\r\n\r\n\u201cDarn, I feel like I know you,\u201d he said. \u201cEven your voice is familiar.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nI told Randy that there are a lot of homely guys out there with irritating voices.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cNo,\u201d he said smiling. \u201cI just know that we have met somewhere along the way.\u201d\r\n\r\nWe discussed the possibility of having met on some outdoor adventure. But it turned out that none of the potential locales matched. \r\n\r\nSo, the subject was dropped for the time being.\r\n\r\nParticularly so because Randy pulled out a bottle of Russian Vodka from his pack, saying, \u201cI picked this up in Sitka last week. Let\u2019s break the seal.\u201d\r\n\r\nFor the rest of that dreary day, not one more ounce of tea went into our tin cups. We now had something a hell of a lot better and more appropriate for the outside weather conditions.\u00a0\r\n\r\nWe sipped the vodka and talked long into the night while the storm continued unabated.\r\n\r\nUpon awakening the next morning, the first thing I noticed was the total absence of the howling wind \u2013 it was stone silent.\r\n\r\nThe storm was now over, and Randy would be heading down the valley while Doug and I would be climbing up the pass that leads to Novarupta.\r\n\r\nIn the middle of our parting meal of instant coffee and bland oatmeal, Randy suddenly broke into our vodka-induced silent breakfast. He said to me, \u201cDo you teach a course on frostbite and hypothermia?\u201d\r\n\r\nI looked up from my coffee, surprised that this new acquaintance should know this piece of information about me, and replied, \u201cI do. How do you know that?\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cI just realized how I know you. I attended one of your lectures in Chicago just a couple of weeks ago,\u201d answered Randy.\r\n\r\nIndeed, I had talked on the topic of cold stress in Des Plaines before driving up to Alaska to see Doug.\r\n\r\nWe all expressed amazement that of all the places on this planet where we could have ended up in the same room again, it happened to be this precise spot.\u00a0\r\n\r\nRandy and I, two relative strangers, had crossed paths twice in a relatively short period. And, beyond that, our second meeting occurred in a remote part of Alaska, in a raging blizzard, and in the only adequate shelter for many miles.\r\n\r\nAdditionally, Randy had attended my course on hypothermia and frostbite in preparation for going to Alaska, where summer snowstorms are not infrequent. And he encounters me, his instructor, in just such dangerous weather conditions.\r\n\r\nWhat are the odds of that?\r\n\r\nPerhaps, those odds are better than you may think.\u00a0\r\n\r\nWe could have very easily construed these events as fate. Something beyond chance, something that suggested purpose. Humans seek patterns and meaning in unusual events; in fact, we are hard-wired to do so.\r\n\r\nYet, on the other hand, there are mathematical probability equations that suggest many such experiences are nothing more than chance.\r\n\r\nIn the next edition of For Your Consideration, we will examine some genuinely astonishing and well-documented coincidences. We\u2019ll consider random events as well as those that suggest something beyond the laws of probability.\r\n\r\nAllow me to leave you with the following question:\u00a0\r\n\r\nHow many individuals would you have to cram into a high school gym to have a 50\/50 chance that two of those people will share a birth date? The answer may surprise you.\r\n\r\nAnd, if you have an astounding coincidence in your life, feel free to share it at my email address.\r\n\r\nUntil next week,\r\nKen Springer\r\nKen1949bongo@gmail.com
