Tim Walker

AMR Reporter

Pocahontas County Board of Education scheduled its July 6 meeting for an unusual day and time – 10 a.m. on a Monday. Many were confused by several changes in the date and time being sent out and then revised. Among those confused about the meeting time was newly elected member Connie Rose. The meeting started without her but was paused when Rose was nominated to be the next Board President but was not there to accept the nomination.

Calls were made to State Assistant Superintendent Jeff Kelly and to Howard O’Cull with the West Virginia School Board Association in an attempt to figure out what to do in such a situation, someone finally reached Rose by phone and she came to the meeting, accepted the nomination and was elected. The only other member nominated for that position was Sam Gibson, who declined it.

The three new members elected in May, Edwina Garber, Regina Hall and Connie Rose, were sworn in and joined the two sitting members, Sam Gibson and Emery Grimes on the board.

With Rose now running the meeting, new member Regina Hall was elected to be the board’s Vice-President. The members also selected their committee assignments.

Member Sam Gibson raised an issue over approval of the May 11 meeting minutes. Gibson said according to Policy 0168, minutes are to be approved at the next board meeting after that meeting. It was agreed that this was an oversight, so eventually he and the other members approved those minutes.

The members also approved several school fundraisers, as well as Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between Marlinton Middle School and Pocahontas Memorial Hospital as well as one between that school and the West Virginia State Police. It was explained that these MOUs concern evacuation sites for the school in the event of an emergency.

The members approved a work session for July 21 with Dr. O’Cull of the WV School Board Association and the schools’ Attorney, Jason Long.

They also discussed and placed on 30-day public comment Policy 2371, regarding applications for in-school participation of non-public school students and the Hope Scholarship receipts.

Superintendent Dr. Leatha Williams also discussed staff training set for the beginning of the upcoming school year. She said that 22 teachers will receive training in reading instruction, and there will be both a Principals’ Leadership Academy and a Teachers’ Academy, all in August just prior to the students reporting to their schools.

In Personnel Matters, following a lengthy Executive Session, the members unanimously approved:

• Darla Huddle – as Teacher of Extended Year Services at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

• Kellene Kulas – as a Teacher of K-5 for Summer School

• Laurie Osborne – as a Substitute Teacher for the upcoming school year.

• Heather Simmons – as Accounts Payable at the Central Office.

They also approved Fred Koeber – on a 4 to 1 vote – as an Assistant Football Coach for the upcoming year.

During Board Member comments, Sam Gibson asked about the status of the Marlinton Elementary School playground. He was told that a donor is interested in adding a pickleball court there, but is having a survey done to see where it should go. He also asked about the summer school program at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, and was told that it was discontinued due to lack of students signing up for it, but will be held at other schools.

Regina Hall commented that she wants to see the Student Representative attending and speaking at board meetings this school year.