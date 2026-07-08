Joseph H. “Joe” Grimes, age 60, of Belington, passed from this life at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown Wednesday, July 1, 2026, surrounded by his family.

His passing was sudden and unexpected. He lived a life filled with love and purpose, and he dedicated himself to his family and friends. Those who knew him remember his contagious laughter, unwavering support and the genuine care he offered to anyone who crossed his path. He brought joy and light into the lives of many, and his memory will be a guiding force for those he leaves behind.

Joe was born August 16, 1965, in Fairmont, a son to the late John Robert “Bob” Grimes, who passed away December 20, 1995, and Evelyn Emmaline Davis Grimes, who passed away August 5, 2003.

On October 7, 1989, he married the love of his life, the former Becky Ann Bolton, who survives at their home in Belington. Becky is the daughter of Pauline M. Bolton, of Belington, and the late Marvin W. Bolton who passed away on January 14, 2025.

On July 23, 1992, his daughter, Olivia Paige Grimes, was born, who also survives at their home in Belington.

In addition, Joe leaves behind a sister-in-law, Belinda Johnson, and her husband, G.T., of Philippi; nieces, Jessica Cecil, and husband, Jackson, and their daughter, Juliet, of Florida, and Samantha Johnson, and her son, Tyler Roy, of Philippi; several aunts and uncles, including Nancy Chorpenning, of Ohio; and several cousins and friends.

Joe was a Christian by faith; and was a graduate of Philip Barbour High School. He continued his education by obtaining a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Alderson Broaddus College. Later in life, Joe went on to West Virginia University where he earned a Doctorate degree in Pharmacology and worked at various pharmacies throughout our area including Davis Drug Store in Philippi, Pocahontas Pharmacy in Buckeye, Thompson’s Pharmacy in Buckhannon, and Green Bank Pharmacy in Green Bank.

Joe enjoyed anything that dealt with cars – it didn’t matter if it was vintage or brand new. He was a member of several chat groups on social media where he shared his knowledge of cars. He loved listening to 70s and 80s music and watching old westerns. “Gunsmoke” was his favorite show to watch. He loved being outside, traveling with his family, especially to Virgina Beach, one of his favorite places. He also enjoyed taking local trips to Blackwater Falls and Audra State Park to name a few. Joe loved drinking coffee on his front porch with his wife and daughter, and was a jokester at heart, always telling corny jokes that would make a person laugh.

As we come together to honor the extraordinary journey of Joseph Grimes, let us remember him for his vibrant spirit and the joy he brought into our lives. We find comfort in celebrating a life well-lived and the love that continues to surround us.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Kittle Family Funeral Home in Philippi with Danny Wagner officiating.

Burial was in Mt. Liberty Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at kittlefamilyfh.com