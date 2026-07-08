Tim Walker

AMR Reporter

During the June 30 Special Pocahontas County Commission Meeting, lengthy interviews were held in closed Executive Session with a number of people who applied to be appointed by the commission to the Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority (SWA). When the commission returned to open session, they voted to appoint Hillsboro Mayor Gail Siers to a three-year term on that board. David McLaughlin had held that seat until his term expired June 30, 2026. McLaughlin was one of the candidates who was interviewed but he was not selected for re-appointment. McLaughlin has been under fair or unfair – depending on how you see it – public criticism from a group of citizens because of his support of a proposal to have JacMal Properties build a solid waste transfer station at the landfill. Siers has been among the group of citizens who wants to see other options besides just building a transfer station put out on an open bid.

Once the landfill becomes full and closes there will need to be an alternative public solid waste disposal system in place. Currently, while the SWA has now rejected the JacMal proposal, they have voted to place only the building of a transfer station out on open bid.

Landfill Manager Chris McComb has said engineers are examining the landfill to see if its usable life can be extended as much as a year or two beyond the original estimated closing time of fall 2026 or early 2027. The SWA expects to receive an answer from the engineering company shortly as to a date when the landfill will need to be closed.

With Siers’ appointment, the five member SWA board will now consist of four members, Dave Henderson, Phillip Cobb, Darrell Roach and Gail Siers. The fifth position on the board remains vacant, with that appointment is to be made by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

Following another executive session for interviews, the commission hired Amy Copley as a part-time employee of the County Animal Shelter. That hire is effective July 1, 2026.

The commission opened four bids for their purchase of a sub-compact utility tractor for maintenance of the lawn and grounds at the courthouse. They selected the lowest bid that met their requirements, which was from Varner Construction for a Bad Boy Mower tractor with a 60-inch mower deck, a snowplow, and an enclosed cab. The bid was in the amount of $43,671.

In addition, the commission:

• appointed Linda Adams, Kristen Beverage and Allie Callison to three-year terms on the County Dramas, Fairs and Festivals board.

• corrected and changed Randy Sharp’s earlier three-year appointment to the County Building Commission to a five-year appointment.

• made the annual-designation of all the local banks that have branches in Pocahontas County as official County Depositories for 2026-2027.

Prior to adjourning, the commission approved end-of-fiscal year invoices. July 1 begins the new 2026-2027 Fiscal Year.