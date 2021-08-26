Edward James \u201cJim\u201d Burton, 66, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. \r\nFuneral service will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Timothy Scott officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery with military rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.\r\nVisitation will be Tuesday August 31, 2021, from 11a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com\r\n