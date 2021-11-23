[caption id="attachment_84138" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/Diller.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="464" class="size-full wp-image-84138" \/> Edray resident Elaine Diller adds color to her pastel drawing of a cone flower during a break at work as the director of One Room University. Diller has been drawing the flora, fauna and wildlife of West Virginia for years and recently developed a website, Nature Sings Art, where she sells her artwork. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nDespite being the daughter of a professional artist, Elaine Diller, of Edray, didn\u2019t fully develop her own artistic skills until she had two children of her own.\r\n\r\nWhen the kids \u2013\u00a0Caleb and Susanna \u2013\u00a0were young, they accompanied their mother on walks in the woods and on the trails in Pocahontas County, where the vibrant colors of nature sparked Diller\u2019s artistic interest.\r\n\r\n\u201cI just think, the longer I lived here, the more the artist in me came out and the more I saw nature,\u201d she said. \u201cI\u2019m also spiritual. I don\u2019t worship the creation. I worship the creator. If you take a walk in the woods\u00a0\u2013 which we did a lot \u2013\u00a0or along the trail \u2013 which we did a lot \u2013 these little pieces of color would pop out.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe kids would be \u2018here mom, here\u2019s another flower,\u2019 because they liked to see me happy, and the beauty of it calms your spirit,\u201d she continued. \u201cIt draws you into this very quiet place where you can focus on something very simple. Just jaw dropping beautiful.\u201d\r\n\r\nDiller began drawing West Virginia wildflowers using pen and ink, adding color with pastels. From there, she moved into pure pastel drawings of flowers, insects, fungi and birds.\r\n\r\n\u201cI never thought I\u2019d do birds, but now I live in Edray near these little woods, so I\u2019m feeding them,\u201d she said. \u201cThey\u2019re everywhere. Now I can draw birds.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhile raising her two children, Diller stuck to mediums that were easy to keep contained and clean, so painting was out of the question.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI never went into paint because with two young kids, I had no place to get out jars of water and watercolors,\u201d she said, laughing.\r\n\r\nWith youngsters running around and playing, paint would have been everywhere, so Diller stuck with her pastel pens and even explored embroidery for a time.\r\n\r\n\u201cTextiles \u2013\u00a0I love,\u201d she said. \u201cI taught myself to quilt. Not very well, but I taught myself to quilt. I like fabric. I did a lot of needlework, embroidery. I would put the fabric in a hoop, and I would draw my flowers with a disappearing ink pen.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cSometimes I would put Bible verses or \u2018Hope\u2019 or something like that,\u201d she added. \u201cThen I would give them to friends.\u201d\r\n\r\nDiller is the first to admit she is better at giving her art away than selling it but, lately, she has decided to open her own website to sell her artwork.\u00a0\r\n\r\nOn the site, Nature Sings Art, she sells her original drawings, prints, note cards, magnets, keychains and stickers. She also has a color book of her original pen and ink designs.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey\u2019re all West Virginia wildflowers,\u201d she said. \u201cI traced my own drawings and then I [added a photo] to the page to give you an idea of what to do and the colors to use. Or, you can use your own colors.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhen she\u2019s not at her job as the director of One Room University, Diller is bent over her drawing board, brushing Pan Pastel pure pigment into the shape of a wildflower or bird, with a big smile on her face.\r\n\r\n\u201cI draw - just because I love it,\u201d she said, simply.\r\n\r\nTo browse Diller\u2019s collection, visit\u00a0www.naturesingsart.com
