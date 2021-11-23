<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/Obit.-Carte.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="281" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84140" \/>\r\n\r\nDavid Hedrick Carte, of Slaty Fork, died Thursday, November 4, at home.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nBorn June 2, 1981, he was a son of Joyce Potter Carte, of Oak Hill, and the late Gene Carte, Jr. \r\n\r\nDavid grew up in Oak Hill and was a graduate of Oak Hill High School. He graduated from Johnson\u00a0and Wales University, Providence, Rhode Island, with a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary nutrition.\r\n\r\nAt the time of his death, he was the chef\/food service manager at Old Spruce Brewery on Snowshoe Mountain.\u00a0\u00a0He previously owned The Fiddlehead at Slaty Fork and was Chef Dave at Elk River Restaurant and Inn in Slaty Fork.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nRemembered by friends and co-workers for his laugh, his sincerity, his kindness and his humor, David was a talented chef, a loyal friend and an exceptional individual who will be missed by all whose paths he crossed.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nHis father, Gene Carte, Jr.\u00a0preceded him in death in 2010.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Clint Carte, of Charleston; stepmother, Ann Hosey Garcelon, of Charleston; and stepson Gavin Malcom-Carte, of Slaty Fork.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nA celebration of David\u2019s life will be held in late spring at Carte\u2019s Summertyme on the Greenbrier River in Pocahontas County.\u00a0\r\n
