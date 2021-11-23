Before this month ends, I want to give thanks for Thanksgiving. \r\n\r\nThe holiday gives me an opportunity to recommend reading Psalm 100. \r\n\r\nRead it and be thankful.\r\n\r\nThis morning, I am thankful for my cup of lukewarm coffee that became that way while I considered too many blessings to number. \r\n\r\nTo name a few: I am thankful for the desire to share \u2013 and your willingness to consider.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nFar too many households have lost the practice of Thanksgiving. This holiday celebration has lost much of its original religious and spiritual significance.\r\n\r\nThanksgiving is more than a day off. \r\n\r\nLet there be no mistake, I am thankful for the turkey and all the trimmings. Cooking and sharing a bountiful meal with family and friends is a huge part of Thanksgiving. Each are synonymous with the holiday. But, there is so much more.\u00a0\r\n\r\nI am thankful for a wife who waits at home a lot of evenings while I am at a meeting. Often times, getting home from one job, only to be called to another. I am thankful for children now grown, and the grandchildren that have followed. I remain thankful for parents, grandparents, other loved-ones and friends now gone.\r\n\r\nIn times like these, I am more thankful for our rural area and the people who make up the small towns we call home. I am thankful for those who have helped me along the way. That includes my town work-family, who make Marlinton a good place to be. \r\n\r\nI am thankful for Star Barlow, who is working her holiday magic again this year. Along with Sam Dunn, Sam Mace, Josh Sharp, Daniel Scarboro and Floyd Hanna. In addition to their normal work, they have decorated for the holidays, while Linda and Olivia held down the office, and Larry Simmons kept the water running. \r\n\r\nA special thanks to Dexter Underwood for keeping the \u201cG\u201d out of Marlinton. (Garbage that is).\r\n\r\nFor our Law Enforcement \u2013 Local\/County\/and State. We appreciate you and give thanks for you. For all our Fire Departments and EMS \u2013 who put out fires, save lives and give extra help with Christmas light repairs in their spare time. We are thankful for each of you.\r\n\r\nThank you, to the Lions Club, Rotary, CVB, our business community, volunteers and others. I don\u2019t visit as much as I\u2019d like, but I appreciate your support. None of the things happening in Town now \u2013 or things to come \u2013 would be possible without each of these groups and volunteers rowing in the same direction.\r\n\r\nIn closing, I recently saw a picture of old soldiers in their Blue and Grey uniforms. Each had served during the most trying of times. They were shaking hands across a hedge-row at Gettysburg. It was the 50th anniversary of the battle there, a defining moment of the Civil War. The picture gave me hope that our country can survive such great division and move on. \r\n\r\nWe have our issues, but I am thankful. I am thankful we can work and worry and live and hope in a free country. \r\n\r\nO, that people would be thankful enough to seek God\u2019s continued blessings.\u00a0\r\n\r\nRead II Chronicles 7:14.\r\nHappy Thanksgiving\r\n
