Pocahontas County High School FFA Forestry Team traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, last week for the National FFA Convention and Competitions and came home National Champions.

This is the eighth National Championship for Pocahontas County – seven for FFA and one for 4-H.

Pictured, l to r: Wade Garber, Forestry teacher Scott Garber, team members Kyle Cohenour, Mathias Solliday, Brandon Puffenbarger and Jacob Jones.