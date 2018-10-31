Glenda Louise Teter, age 41, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018, at her home.

Born April 29, 1977, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of James Gary Teter, and the late Linda Sue Lester Teter.

Glenda was a cook for Dorie’s and the Marlinton Motor Inn.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Natalie Teter.

In addition to her father, she is survived by a daughter, Kara Teter, of Dunmore; two sons, Christopher Murray and Justin Tawney, both of Marlinton; one granddaughter, Aurora Coy, and one on the way; two sisters, Jamie Teter and Christina Teter, both of Marlinton; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held October 27 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Rev. Julian Rittenhouse officiating. Burial was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com or to the funeral home directly.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com