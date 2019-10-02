Brenda Sue “Suzy” Turner, age 71, of Scott Depot, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 23, 2019, with her family by her side.

Born September 11, 1948, in Huntington, she was a daughter of the late Rocky and Helen Beckulhimer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Juanita Price and Anita Meeks.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie; a sister, Roberta Beckulhimer; children; Tammy King, Melinda Guzman (Steve,), Roche Shultz, (Aaron), Joey Turner, (Brittany), and Sissy Turner, (Kim); grandchildren, Tiffany, Nikki, Brandi, Melissa, Greg, Chris, Gage, Brandy, Lex, Tatum, Levi, Sebastian, Rechelle and Jackson; 17 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Christy Jeffers.

A Celebration of Life was held September 27 at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor David Merryman officiating. Interment was in Ruckman Cemetery near Mill Point.