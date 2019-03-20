“She was a fighter from beginning to end. She was so tired, so she went to be with the love of her life, Jim.”

Nancy Mink Pennybacker passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019, at her home.

Born August 21, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Myrtle Mink.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Pennybacker; and brothers, Marvin Mink and J.W. Mink.

Those left to cherish her memory are her greatest treasurers, a daughter, Debbie Treadway, and companion, Ronnie Bennett; granddaughter, Sarah Coop-er, and fianacé, Kris Bragg; great-granddaughters, Nevaeh, Kensley and Bralynn Cooper. Also surviving are her sisters, Sue Goodson, Judy Jarrell, and husband, Percy; brothers, Frank Mink, and wife, Frances, Ronnie Mink, and wife, Karen, and Steve Mink, and wife, Annie; and numerous nieces and nephews of the Mink and Pennybacker families.

Funeral service was held March 15 at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastors Jason and Jess Felici officiating. Burial was in White Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Pocahontas Power Packs, c/o New Hope Lutheran Church, 9280 Huntersville Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.