Jaxon Hunter Nelson, age 19 months, of Seneca Rocks, passed away unexpectedly at home, in his sleep, Monday, March 11, 2019.

Born August 5, 2017, in Elkins, he was a son of Tara Mae Vandevender and Kevin Bruce Nelson, of Seneca Rocks.

Jaxon had an infectious smile and personality and was full of love. He enjoyed playing with his toys and spending time with his family and friends.

Jaxon left a permanent impression in everyone’s heart and was truly a gift from God.

In addition to his parents, Jaxon is survived by two loving brothers, Denver Troy Nelson and Brody Wayne Nelson, of Seneca Rocks; beloved grandparents, Gretta M. Peck (Kevin Shifflett), of Port Republic, Virginia, Ringo Vandevender, of Durbin, Bruce and Anita Nelson, of Seneca Rocks; loving great-grandparents, Myrtle Bennett, of Elkins, Tom Peck (Peggy), of Boyer, and Freddie and Jeanine Nelson, of Circleville; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service was held March 16 at North Fork Baptist Church in Riverton with Pastor Cam Carte officiating. Interment was in Nelson Family Cemetery in Circleville.

Memorials may be made to the family, in memory of Jaxon, c/o Basagic Funeral Home, POB 400, Petersburg, WV 26847.

Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.