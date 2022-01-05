Myrtle F. \u201cMyrt\u201d Cooper O\u2019Dell, of Dunbar, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Villages at Greystone.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nBorn November 9, 1929, at Hillsboro, she was a daughter of the late Berlin and Georgie Moore Cooper. \r\n\r\nMyrtle loved caring for her birds and flower garden and feeding her squirrels. \r\n\r\nShe was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John O\u2019Dell; three brothers, Clyde, Lewis and James \u201cJim\u201d Cooper; sister and brother-in-law, Uva and Buck Coffman; and a niece, Donna. \r\n\r\nShe is survived by her sisters-in-law, Sandy M. Coo-per, of Delphi, Indiana, and June Cooper, of Buckhannon; nieces and nephews, Alan and Shelly Cooper, of Indiana, Marsha A. Baker, and her children, Kendall, Kayleen, and Carson Baker, of Indiana, Julian and Brenda Arbaugh, and their children, Julian (JR) and Meigon, of West Virginia, Stanley and Marsi Fullen, of North Carolina, and their sons, William and Johnathan, and wives, of Kentucky.\r\n\r\nA graveside service was held Tuesday, January 4, 2021, at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery at Asbury. \r\n\r\n\u00a0In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to HospiceCare, Inc., 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387.\r\nWallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. \r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com\r\n
