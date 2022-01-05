Carl Owen McCarty, 54, of Dunmore, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. \r\n\r\nBorn March 13, 1967, in Marlinton, he was a son of Mable Marie Burgess Arbogast and the late Kyle Junior McCarty. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kyle Lee McCarty.\r\n\r\nCarl was a master electrician and electrical and instrumental supervisor for West Rock Paper Mill in Covington, Virginia. \r\n\r\nHe is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ellen Dulaney McCarty; daughter, Sheena Marie McCarty and fianc\u00e9, William Evans, of Covington, Virginia; son, Douglas Wayne McCarty, and wife, Becky, of Beaufort, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Emma Leigh McCarty, John Wayne McCarty, Annabelle Lynn McCarty and Joshua Logan McCarty; sister, Pamela Marie McLaughlin, of Charleston; nieces, Sarah Jane McCarty, of Highland County, Virginia, Marlee Kate McLaughlin, of Frost, Myra Sage McLaughlin, of Charleston, and Christina Hendricks, of Rocky Mount, Virginia; and step-father, Delton Wayne Arbogast.\r\n\r\nThe service will be private.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com
