<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/OBIT.-Gaugot.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="283" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84718" \/>\r\n\r\nClaude E. Gaujot, 80, of Lewisburg, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. \r\n\r\nBorn July 18, 1941, in Hurricane, he was a son of the late Claude Leon Lafayette Gaujot Jr. and Eula Hill Warwick Gaujot. \r\n\r\nClaude graduated from Green Bank High School where he excelled in football and basketball. He attended Potomac State Junior College and George Washington University. Claude had worked for the CIA, Prudential Insurance Company, Transamerica Life and as an Independent Broker for multiple insurance companies.\u00a0 He attended Lewisburg Baptist Church.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jon Ren\u00e9 \u201cGojo\u201d Gaujot; and two sisters, Constance Cooper and Muriel Fowler.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Rebecca Vasvary-Gaujot, of Lewisburg; son, Paul Antoine \u201cTony\u201d Gaujot, of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter Claudette Mischelle Gaujot-Turner (Mike), of Harp- ers Ferry; brother, Honorable Phillip Gaujot (Carol), of Morgantown; sisters, Phyllis Ann Rogers and Jane Busby, of Gainesville, Virginia, and Diana Sue Murphy (LTC William Murphy), of Summerton, South Carolina; grandchildren, Aaron Gaujot, of Falls Church, Virginia, Nelson Gaujot, of Nashville, Tennessee, Mischelle Holohan (Justin Hartwick), of Nokesville, Virginia; and two great-grandchildren, Leah and Ryan Hartwick.\r\n\r\nA memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, 252 Montvue Drive in Lewisburg, with Pastor Jonathan Comer officiating.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers the family suggests donations of sympathy be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at\u00a0woundedwarriorproject.org\/donate\u00a0or to St. Jude Children\u2019s Hospital at stjude.org\/donate.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nOnline guestbook can be signed at\u00a0www.morganfh.net\r\n\r\nArrangements by Morgan Funeral Home in Lewisburg.\r\n
