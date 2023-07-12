History Contest and Spelling Bee winners

Youth Spelling: First: Ira Allen, Charlestown; second: Ronni Cybula, Florida; third: Noah Clifton, Marlinton.

Youth Pocahontas History: First: Ronni Cybula, Florida; second: Noah Clifton, Marlinton; third: Victor Dean, Buckeye.

Adult Spelling: First: Walter Rahrsbacher, Doddridge County; second: J.L. Clifton, Marlinton; third: Silas Dean, Buckeye. Silas won the Youth Spelling last year and had to complete with the adults this year.

Adult Pocahontas History: First: Silas Dean, Buckeye; second: Miss Pocahontas Hannah Burks, Buckeye; third: Jarrell Clifton, Marlinton.

First place winners received a signed book, The Durbin Route or Greenbrier River Trail, by Pocahontas County author Bill McNeel.

The Pocahontas County Historical Society expresses its appreciation to Mike and Mary Sue Burns and friends for providing music; to Miss Pocahontas County for spending the sunny afternoon with us, and to a great audience on the lawn of the Museum.