Roy Hiner Taylor, 69 of Durbin, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at his home.\r\n\r\nA memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Bethel United Methodist Church on Back Mountain with Pastors Tom King and David Rittenhouse officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Bethel Cemetery.\r\n\r\nThe family will receive friends Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 13453 Back Mt. Rd., Durbin, WV 26264
