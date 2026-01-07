Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Monday night’s meeting of the Marlinton Town Council got off to a rocky start when council addressed the resignation of town recorder Mary Clendenen and appointed councilmember Joe Smith as her replacement.

Clendenen resigned her post due to her job at the Solid Waste Authority. Mayor Sam Felton explained that the SWA said there would be too many opportunities for conflicts of interest for Clendenen to continue to serve on council.

After approving the resignation, Felton said he was going to swear in Smith as the new recorder.

Councilmember Olivia Dean said she didn’t think it was possible to swear in Smith until the position was posted for applications.

“I think you can only appoint him as temporary recorder and then you have to publish it for two weeks before you can actually swear him in,” she said. “I think that’s how it’s supposed to work.”

Felton, with exasperation in his voice said, “Olivia, if you’ve got an issue with that, why didn’t you bring it up before this meeting?”

“I am, that’s what I’m doing,” Dean replied.

The meeting was paused while Felton went to his office to find paperwork about the legality of swearing in Smith as recorder. When he returned it was discussed and council decided to appoint Smith as temporary recorder.

Moving on to the agenda, Felton opened the floor to Handmade West Virginia Market owner Anne Walker, who asked council for its support in her applying for a grant that will benefit the town.

Walker explained that she is applying for an American Express Small Business grant and as part of the grant, there is a community service element. She said her plan is to use part of the funds for an edible landscape.

Walker said she wants to purchase fruit trees to plant around Marlinton in locations like the mini-park and behind 4th Avenue Gallery. The goal is to provide free produce for the community and visitors who frequent these areas.

Council said it liked the idea and will support the plan but would like to see the proposal regarding where the trees will be and who will handle the maintenance of the trees.

In other action, council approved the first reading of the Garbage Ordinance Classifications Revisions. Council also discussed the rate increase that will occur when the landfill closes, and Felton suggested council look into raising the town’s rates to cover the increase.

Council also approved to sponsor the RoadKill Festival Heritage and Culture Grant.