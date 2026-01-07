Jimmie Wayne Boggs, age 76, of Hillsboro, peacefully passed away Sunday, December 28, 2025, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Born July 23, 1949, in Marlinton, he was a beloved son of the late Clyde and Fay Hill Boggs.

He dedicated most of his life to working on the farm, a testament to his strong work ethic and love for the land.

In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Boggs.

He is survived by two sisters, Patsy Ware (Lyle) and Ruth Pyles (James); as well as numerous cousins who will cherish his memory and legacy.

Private burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery in Jacox.

The family will announce a memorial service to celebrate Jimmie’s life at a later date.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.morganfh.net

Arrangements are entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home in Lewisburg.