John Barlow Burns, 61, of Marlinton, passed away Thursday, January 1, 2026, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a courageous health battle.

Born November 12, 1964, in Marlinton, he was a son of Fred Burns Jr. and Carolyn Burns, of Marlinton.

John graduated from Pocahontas County High School – Class 1983 and later earned an Associate Degree in Business from Fairmont State University.

John was a faithful member of Marlinton United Methodist Church. He was a dispatcher and served as President of Burns Motor Freight and was a former member of the West Virginia Trucking Association. John also proudly served the Marlinton Volunteer Fire Department for more than 30 years. He was a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather who cherished time with his family. He especially enjoyed spending his free time at Clover Lane Farm in Clover Lick, creating lasting memories while giving side-by-side rides to those he loved.

In addition to his parents, John is survived by his wife of 39 years, Denise Elza Burns; daughter, Lisa Herold, and husband, Sam; son, Stephen Burns, and wife, Brooke; grandchildren, Andrew and Amelia Herold and Parker and Hadley Burns, all of Marlinton; sister, Anne Keeler, and husband, Greg, of Staunton, Virginia; brother, Doug Burns, and wife, Stephanie, of Marlinton; and several nieces and nephews.

John will be deeply loved and missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 11, 2026, at Marlinton United Methodist Church, with Pastors Carmen LaRue and Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the Marlinton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 54, Marlinton, WV 24954.

