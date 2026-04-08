Thursday, April 9, 1901

The snow of last week was a record breaker. Fifty years from now, the old men will tell marvelous tales about a two-foot snow at Easter, and how it drifted over the tops of telephone poles and say that the winters are not so bad as they used to be.

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The infant children of B. C. Hill, deceased, have been adopted as follows: Fenton, Harry Harper; Loyd, C. E. Beard; Mary, Ellis McCarty. All have found excellent homes. The State Humane Society took the initiative in this work of mercy.

THE WEATHER

April court has been held during bad weather so often that it has become proverbial. This year, the elements outdid themselves. A cold rain, intermingled with snow, fell and covered the ground with slush, through which people tramped. This precipitation fell in snow on the uplands so that while Marlinton never had more than an inch or so of snow, there was 23 inches of wet packed snow on Barlow Top, one of the most remarkable snowfalls on record.

The waters got up, enabling the lumbermen to drive logs but preventing the large stock sale advertised for the court.

CIRCUIT COURT

The Case of John Robinson

About a year ago, John Robinson, colored, killed his sworn enemy, Frank Reed, on the grade above Marlinton. Some said he ought to be rewarded with a gold medal and others that he ought to be hung. Reed and Robinson quarreled and Reed was shot through the heart and killed.

It developed afterwards that he was unarmed save for a smooth round rock known as a ground biscuit, something like the stone with which David slew goliath. Under these circumstances, Robinson embraced the opportunity to confess to a charge of murder in the second degree and was rewarded with a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.

The Case of Mrs. Mary Young

Mrs. Mary Young, who killed Charles Morrey, the lumberman, at Durbin last winter was brought into court on a motion of continuance by the State. She was represented by Henry Gilmer, Rucker & Scott. She is a slight, delicate looking woman of prepossessing appearance. One Collins, an eyewitness of the affair, was absent and the case was continued after being resisted at considerable length by Mr. Gilmer who made a powerful argument for a speedy trial. She was shown to be in delicate health by two doctors, symptoms of tuberculosis having made appearance. C. P. Jones has been retained by Morrey’s friends to aid in the prosecution.

MILL POINT

Hello, Mr. Editor, how are you coming up? Everything is on the boom in these parts. The long looked for wave of prosperity has struck us at last.

John B. Silva has constructed two large homes across Stamping Creek, and we think every working man in these parts is laying off waiting for a tide to help Silva on his drive.

Cahill’s elephant has been visiting some of the corn cribs in this vicinity.

Miss Anna Wallace has closed a very interesting and instructive school at Marvin. Miss Anna is one among our best teachers and the people of the community hope to have her teach their next school.

Mrs. Lucy Nottingham has the contract of furnishing Charles O. McCrae’s camp with butter.

LOBELIA

It snoweth, the wind bloweth, the sun shineth, but still the roads are muddy.

Cas McCoy had a chopping a few days ago after which they had an old-time, all night foot shaking. Some of the boys called at Bro. McClure’s Tuesday morning about chicken crowing time.

THE RUSSIANS IN A BIG FIGHT

Berlin (by cable) – A dispatch to the Cologne Gazette from St. Petersburg says hard fighting is reported to have occurred between the First, Second and Third East Siberian Rifle Regiments and several thousand Chinese troops between Kabansky and Sin-Min-Ting. The Russians lost a captain, and several men were killed, and a lieutenant colonel, several other officers and many men wounded. The Chinese lost heavily and retreated, with the Russians pursuing them.

Another dispatch to the Cologne Gazette, dated April 4, says the Chinese Plenipotentiaries have agreed on the punishments of the guilty provincial officials to be demanded by the foreign ministers on account of the murder of 242 person, missionaries and their wives and children.

Prince Tuan’s fate has finally been decided. His death sentence will be commuted to banishment to Turkestan. The list of guilty Chinese provincial authorities includes only four to be beheaded…

DIED

At Dunmore, March 26, Mrs. Bertie H. Nottingham, wife of R. L. Nottingham. Her death came as a release from a long and wearisome illness. On the following day her funeral was conducted by Rev. H. W. McLaughlin, in the Presbyterian church… She was a daughter of the late Stephen and Laura Lockridge, of Highland Co., Va. At the time of her death, she was 34 years of age. She leaves a husband, five little children and many relatives and friends to mourn her loss. She was a member of Baxter church in Dunmore. She was a kind neighbor, faithful friend, careful mother and loyal wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

THE HARDWARE STORE

We have enjoyed quite an increase in our business in the past year. Our motto is Short Profits and Quick Sales. We will offer you, for the next 30 days, good value for your money.

A No. 8 Indianola cooking stove for wood at $12.15

A No. 8 Escort cooking stove for coal at $12.15

Both complete with 27 pieces of ware.

We have a full line of stoves to make your choice from, ranging in price from $8.50 to $25.00.

SIMMS & CO.