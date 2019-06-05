Jaynell Graham

Editor

Marlinton Town Council had “lots” on its agenda at Monday night’s meeting – the lot next to the Pocahontas County Opera House, soon to be the home of Discovery Junction, and three lots on Third Avenue across from the old Fas Chek building.

With the town election set for June 11, this was the last meeting for the current council, and it received what could be called a “going away gift.”

For several years, the town has mowed the three lots on Third Avenue, and that area has, with the owners’ blessing, been used to expand the site of the Pioneer Days Flea Market.

The owners, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Lowe, of Seebert, recently gave those lots to the Town of Marlinton and asked that the property continue to be used for the benefit of the town.

The council voted to accept the property, and discussed ways the property might be used during various events.

It was suggested that it could be used for parking in some instances.

And speaking of parking, Discovery Junction chairperson Joe Smith said he had heard a lot of people “complaining about taking away the parking lot next to the opera house.”

Smith said the committee had met with representatives from the opera house and the Historic Landmarks Commission before planning began on Discovery Junction. No one had any concerns about using the lot for a purpose other than parking, as they felt there was plenty of space for parking in Marlinton.

With the complaints out of the way, Smith moved on to advise council that construction has been delayed a bit, but should begin the first week of August. The committee did not want to interfere with activities during Pioneer Days in mid-July.

Smith gave each councilmember a copy of construction drawings of the project, developed by E. L. Robinson Engineering in Charleston.

Mayor Sam Felton reported on issues that were discovered or addressed during the past month, including numerous calls to the Department of Highways District office concerning the delay in paving streets in town. Gaining no satisfaction from the district office, Felton contacted Department of Transportation Commissioner Byrd White, and is awaiting a reply.

A sewer line issue on 14th Avenue and water leaks at Marlin’s Run, Third Avenue and Ninth Street, as well as on Second Avenue have been repaired.

The leaks at Marlin’s Run were hard to detect as the water was going into the stream, rather than coming to the surface, as is usually the case.

With the lines repaired, water pressure improved in that neighborhood.

Council heard the second reading of the revision of the Amendment to the Floodplain Ordinance, Article V, Section 5.3B, Criteria for Building and Site Plan Approval for Non-residential Structures Only. As no fees or fines were involved in the revision, only two readings were required.

It also heard the second reading of Amended Chapter 1, Traffic Codes as developed by the West Virginia Municipal League. As fines are involved in this change, a third reading is required.

Wayne Hypes, president of Dunn Engineering, reported that work will begin inside the water plant on Ninth Avenue once the sub-contractors finish the water tanks and have them up and operating.

Looking forward, if funds allow, the town will consider the use of telemetry in reading water meters downtown. Existing meters would be replaced with those which can be read by radio, rather than having to be read manually.

Council approved payment of invoices for construction, engineering and administrative costs associated with the Water Improvement Project. Those invoices totaled $35,340.70.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, holidays excluded, at 7 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of the municipal building.