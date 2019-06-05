According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Charles H. Acord, 69, of Lester, pleaded no contest June 3 to a charge of failure to submit a bear tooth. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Joshua Luke Bentle, 40, of Huntington, pleaded guilty May 29 to a charge of no life jacket. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Leonard W. Craig, 60, of Goode, Virginia, pleaded no contest May 22 to a charge of failure to submit a bear tooth. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Clarence Edward Ervine, 68, of Arbovale, pleaded guilty May 30 to a charge of operating vehicle without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Anthony Joshua Fulton, 24, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 31, to a charge of failure to use a child safety seat with a child passenger. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Silas C. Gibson, 24, of Elkins, pleaded guilty May 15 to a charge of failure to submit a bear tooth. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Kimberly Hammons, 44, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 3 to a charge of mandatory disposal – provide proper proof of proper disposal. She was assessed $215.25 in court costs and fines.

Joseph S. Hazelwood, 63, of Lindside, pleaded guilty May 29 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Lyle E. Helmick, 63, of Scott Depot, pleaded guilty May 29 to a charge of no personal flotation device. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Scott Frederick Jenkins, 52, of Arlington, Virginia, pleaded no contest May 28 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Darrell Richard Jordan, Jr., 33, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest May 29 to a charge of open container in vehicle. He was assessed $215.25 in court costs and fines.

Richard W. Kendrick, 29, of Weir, Florida, pleaded guilty May 9 to a charge of failure to submit a bear tooth. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Kevin Scott Lambert, 23, of Durbin, pleaded guilty May 23 to a charge of too many headlamps. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Brian E. Miller, 56, of Advent, pleaded guilty May 29 to a charge no personal flotation device. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

David Allen Moore, 35, of Buckeye, pleaded no contest May 29 to charges of failure to use safety belt and knowingly or intentionally possess a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $290.25 in court costs and fines.

Timothy M. Sacca, 37, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty May 28 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Robert Denver Sharp, 39, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest May 29 to charges of failure to use safety belt, no operators, fraudulent motor vehicle inspection, improper use of evidence of registration and knowingly or intentionally possess a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $861 in court costs and fines.

Stephanie M. Sharp, 33, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty May 29 to charges of failure to use safety belt and knowingly or intentionally possess a controlled substance without a valid prescription. She was assessed $290.25 in court costs and fines.

Steven John Sharp, 32, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest May 29 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Randall Wayne Thompson, 29, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest May 15 to a charge of unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit. He was assessed $265.25 in court costs and fines.

Chad D. Wojciechowski, 43, of Standish, Michigan, pleaded guilty May 17 to a charge of failure to submit a bear tooth. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

In senior status Magistrate Danith Miller’s court:

Jesse R. Carr, 57, of Martinsburg, pleaded guilty May 15 to a charge of failure to submit a bear tooth. He was assessed $215.25 in court costs and fines.

Richard L. Hahn, Jr., 54, of Taneytown, Maryland, pleaded guilty May 15 to a charge of failure to submit a bear tooth. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Michael Todd Moore, 54, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 21 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Kasey Rider, 20, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 13 to a charge of providing false information. He was assessed $215.25 in court costs and fines.

Jessica Sharp, 37, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 22 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. She was assessed a $25 fine.

Desiree Nichole Smith, age unavailable, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 10 to a charge of aiding and abetting a sex offender in non-compliance with registration requirements. She was assessed $415.25 in court costs and fines.

Jeremiah G. Smith, 37, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty May 7 to two counts of failure to register or provide notice of registration changes as a sex offender. He was sentenced to 40 days’ jail time per each count, to run concurrently. He was assessed $830.50 in court costs and fines.

Michael S. Strickland, 46, of Eutawville, South Carolina, pleaded guilty May 24 to a charge of failure to submit a bear tooth. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Delmas W. Workman, 41, of Summersville, pleaded guilty May 22 to a charge of failure to submit a bear tooth. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.