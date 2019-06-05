The Board of Family Refuge Center has selected Reta Griffith of Marlinton, as its next executive director.

As director, Griffith will oversee a staff of approximately 22 full-and-part-time staff in Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe and Pocahontas counties. She will guide programs and services, work with communities and advocate on behalf of those vulnerable to domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking.

Griffith has worked as a victim advocate in Pocahontas County for the past year.

She worked seven years for a corporation and served 12 years as a Pocahontas County Commissioner.

Griffith brings her connections and leadership experience to the Center and support staff as they serve clients in our area.

Griffith is a graduate of Pocahontas County High School; she earned a BA in Sociology and a BA in Child Development at Berea College, followed by a year of graduate study at the College of William & Mary.

“We are excited for Reta’s decision to become our new leader at FRC,” Board President Bob Sheets said. “She has tremendous leadership skills and has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to serving our communities.”

Family Refuge Center is a community-based non-profit organization that is committed to ending physical, sexual and emotional abuse in families. Family Refuge Center has been serving the needs of individuals since 1979. If you would like to learn more about how you can support this organization or access services, please call 304-645-6334.

FRC services are confidential and free to those impacted by domestic violence or sexual assault.