Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nFour years ago, several organizations in Pocahontas County worked tirelessly to apply for a Ride Center classification with IMBA \u2013\u00a0International Mountain Biking Association. In 2019, Pocahontas County was awarded a bronze level, which was quickly followed by a silver level for the Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center.\r\n\r\nOne of the organizations involved was the U.S. Forest Service, which maintains the Monongahela National Forest. The biking trails, as well as the many recreational activities visitors can enjoy in the forest were a big draw in getting the ride center classification.\r\n\r\nNow, in an effort to add even more activity on the forest and to raise the Ride Center to a gold level, the Forest Service is adding new trails in two locations in Pocahontas County.\r\n\r\nMarlinton and White Sulphur Springs District Ranger Cindy Sandeno said the work on the IMBA application helped point out what the county is lacking when it comes to diversity in trails.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat we found through this process was that one of the biggest things that we\u2019re missing are what are called green trails \u2013 the easier trails, introductory trails,\u201d she said. \u201cWe have all this super technical stuff, so if you\u2019ve been riding a mountain bike for twenty years, you\u2019re going to have a great time, but if you\u2019re somebody who\u2019s younger or maybe wants to get started in mountain biking, we just don\u2019t have opportunities like that around here.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn an effort to add green trails to the county, the forest service applied for grants and received funding through the Benedum Foundation. The grant was provided through the Mon Forest Towns partnership with West Virginia University and will help in the development of mountain bike specific trails which will be connected to Marlinton \u2013\u00a0one of the Mon Forest Towns.\r\n\r\nSandeno wanted to connect the new trail system with a Mon Forest Town to ensure visitors will do more than just use the trails.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe have this great opportunity to basically start in downtown Marlinton\u00a0\u2013\u00a0you can hop on the Greenbrier River Trail and where this trail system would be developed is about two and a half miles from downtown Marlinton,\u201d she said. \u201cYou hop on a state trail and then once we get funding to build these trails, then you would be on forest service land.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe trails would be built in a loop, with the inner trail being the easiest level and as riders gain experience, they graduate to the outer trails.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe idea is really two-fold,\u201d Sandeno said. \u201cOne, it\u2019s really about let\u2019s get mountain biking into our communities here to get people moving and healthy, and to have these physical activities that they can do that are very accessible. Then we\u2019ll be able to develop this trail system that\u2019s going to bring people specifically to Marlinton to hopefully stay in Marlinton or nearby.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhile working with the IMBA representatives who visited several sites in Pocahontas County that could potentially be developed into trail systems, Sandeno said they identified about 27 miles of trail that could be built in the Monday Lick area.\r\n\r\n\u201cSome of [the sites] are currently old logging roads or old woods roads that we would convert to trails \u2013 the layout would be very easy,\u201d she said. \u201cWe\u2019d have some beautiful downhill rides that you could do and some beautiful vistas. We\u2019ve got some that would go along the ridge tops.\u201d\r\n\r\nIt may sound like a difficult undertaking to turn forestland into a trail system, but it\u2019s already been accomplished in Randolph County.\r\n\r\nOn the Mower Tract area on Cheat Mountain in the Greenbrier Ranger District, a new trail system was dedicated June 10, on National Trails Day.\r\n\r\nThe new trail system \u2013 named the Mower Basin Trails \u2013 was constructed in collaboration with the American Conservation Experience, WVU and volunteer Bruce Wohleber.\r\n\r\nThe trails were part of a restoration project in which the forest service planted native spruce and hardwoods to replenish the forestland.\r\n\r\nWhen mining on the area was over, the mining company compacted the soils and planted grass seed and conifers, which were non-native to the area.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey have been doing restoration of these lands that had been previously mined for coal,\u201d Sandeno said. \u201cThey\u2019ve spent a lot of time on the Greenbrier Ranger District going in there, getting rid of the non-native stuff, ripping up the soils and then planting red spruce and northern hardwoods, which is what would have been there historically.\r\n\r\nAlthough she was not involved in the project, Sandeno said the Mower Basin Trails is a good example of what can be accomplished with the Monday Lick project.\r\n\r\n\u201cYou\u2019ve got regenerating forests, you\u2019ve got these really beautiful views because it was all mined and cleared, but also, you\u2019ve got trails there, too,\u201d she said of the Mower Basin. \u201cI think overall, that\u2019s something we\u2019re really trying to do is to blend being able to manage the forest and have timber harvest and wood products that we\u2019re providing to the local mills and local community, but also having recreation on that same space. They can coexist very well.\r\n\r\n\u201cI think that particular project on the Mower Tract is just a really good blend of those two things.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe Monday Lick project is still in the environmental analysis phase, but Sandeno hopes that if all goes well, construction will begin this time next year.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhy I\u2019m really excited about Monday Lick, is being able to connect it directly to Marlinton,\u201d she said. \u201cThe positive benefits that we\u2019re going to see there are also going to be positive benefits to the town of Marlinton. It\u2019s pretty rare to be able to connect something that\u2019s happening on national forest directly to a community.\u201d