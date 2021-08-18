FOR SALE - Ford 8N tractor, new battery, not running. $1,000/firm. 304-653-4988. 8/19/1c

FOR SALE - 1998 Chevy Tahoe, little/no rust. Highway miles. New inspection. $2,500 OBO. 681-298-1910. 8/12/2p

FOR SALE – 2007 Chevy Colorado, 4 door pickup, 4WD. $5,700 OBO. 681-298-1910. 8/12/2p

WANTED - Side by Side. Call Susan. 304-653-4746. 8/19/2p

HELP WANTED – Watoga State Park is taking applications for Seasonal Housekeepers, Park Attendants, Campground Attendants and Office Clerk. Starting wage $10/hour. Applicants may apply at the park office. Park Office contact number is 304-799-4087. 8/19/2c

HELP WANTED - Various farm work, part-time. $15/hr. Hillsboro. 304-646-9839. 8/12/2p

FOR SALE – 44 acres located on Beaver Creek. 304-799-6784.

APARTMENT FOR RENT – On river next to Red Oak Realty. Two bedroom, one bath. $295/month. Available October 1. Call 904-234-8585 or tgrove1028@yahoo.com

Security deposit of $295 is required.

Position Available – The Town of Marlinton is seeking a full-time certified Police Officer. Job duties include but are not limited to: Enforcing the law and all Ordinances within the town limits, code enforcement, patrolling, respond to calls, public assistance, serve warrants and other related activities, as needed. See full details in Legal Ad. Applications/résumés must be received by 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The Town of Marlinton is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 8/19/4c

POSITIONS AVAILABLE – Cass Scenic Railroad State Park is now hiring for the following positions: Store Clerk, Evening Park Aide and Naturalist. If interested, please contact the park office at 304-456-4300 or stop by for an application.

POSITION AVAILABLE – Part-time front desk position at Soaring Eagle Lodge on Snowshoe Mountain. Contact Jerri Sipe, 304-456-4221, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 8/5/2c

Services

SERVICES - The Outhouse, LLC. Septic pumping, portable toilets and sinks available. 304-456-5466. 8/5/fwmp

SERVICE - Ron’s Tree Service, LLC. Complete tree care and removal. Free estimates. 304-799-2476. 5/19/tfnc

NOTICE – Looking for a Correctional Officer job? Testing will be of­­­­­fered at the Denmar Correctional Center, Hillsboro, WV, on a daily basis. Interested parties should contact Human Resources at the facility at 304-653-4201 to schedule an appointment. 2/25/tfn

Notice

NOTICE OF CIVIL SERVICE EXAM – The Pocahontas County Deputy Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission will conduct Entry Level Deputy Sheriff Civil Service Testing on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Courthouse (Jury Room, Second Floor) located at 900 Tenth Avenue in Marlinton. The Application deadline for this testing session is Friday, August 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Applications may be obtained from and must be returned to: Pocahontas County Clerk, Melissa L. Bennett, 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954; pocaclk@ clerk.state.wv.us or 304-799-4549. Applicants must be United States citizens between the ages of 18 and 45, with a high school diploma or G.E.D. Pocahontas County Deputy Sheriffs are full-time employees and receive healthcare, state retirement, vacation and sick leave. Entry level salary is $40,000.00 with one-year probation. Medical and physical fitness testing required and attendance at WV State Police Academy. Veteran preference points available as well as prior law enforcement training, service and/or certification. 8/12/2c

Yard Sale

YARD SALE – Friday and Saturday, August 20 and 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. located on Rt. 219 at base of Slatyfork Farm just south of Rt. 66, near Snowshoe. Tools, kid’s toys, clothing, antiques, vintage and miscellaneous items. 8/19/1p

INDOOR YARD SALE – Community Wellness Center. Saturday, August 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everything $5 or less. Everything must go. Nike, Under Armour, American Eagle and Hollister. 8/19/1p

GARAGE SALE – Friday and Saturday, August 20 and 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 817 14th Avenue, Marlinton. 8/19/1p

GARAGE SALE – Rain or shine. All must go! Thurday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 19 – 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friel’s residence, 16843 Seneca Trail, Beard Heights.

